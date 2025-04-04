After her serious crash at the Italian Championships on Thursday, things are now even worse for Italian ski high-flyer Federica Brignone: in addition to several fractures, she also suffered a torn cruciate ligament.

Federica Brignone has suffered complicated knee fractures and a torn cruciate ligament in a serious crash in the giant slalom at the Italian Championships.

The Saalbach 2025 World Champion underwent surgery in Milan - according to the federation, the procedure was successful, but also revealed a torn cruciate ligament.

In a statement, Brignone said that the conditions on the course were "perfect".

Whether she will be able to return by the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina is currently unclear. Show more

Italian ski queen Federica Brignone, who won World Championship gold in the giant slalom in Saalbach in 2025 and won the overall World Cup for the second time just a few days ago, had a serious fall on Thursday at the Italian giant slalom championships on Alpe Lusia (Val di Fassa).

The 34-year-old was transported by helicopter to hospital in Trento. Initial examinations revealed complicated fractures in her left knee. Brignone was then taken to Milan for an operation, where she was also diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament.

"The operation that Federica Brignone underwent at the 'La Madonnina' clinic in Milan went smoothly," said the Italian Ski Federation (FISI) in a statement on Friday. "A rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament was diagnosed, which will be examined in the coming weeks. The giant slalom world champion from Saalbach 2025 and recent World Cup winner will begin her rehabilitation in the next few days."

Federica Brignone is seriously injured after the end of the World Cup season. KEYSTONE

"The conditions on the course were perfect"

"I will have to face a new challenge, which I will face as always," said Brignone eleven months before the Olympic Games in her home country in a statement obtained by the Ansa news agency. In her opinion, "the conditions on the course were perfect".

"I felt good and if I could go back in time, I would do the same again, but with the aim of not falling," said the Milan native, who is considered a promising medal contender for Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Winter Games will take place from February 6 to 22, 2026. It remains to be seen whether she will be fit to compete again by then.

