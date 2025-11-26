Federica Brignone - here at her World Championship triumph in the giant slalom in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February - is still hoping to take part in the Winter Olympics in her home country Keystone

Italy's ski star Federica Brignone has not given up on her dream of a home Olympic Games and is back on skis for the first time 237 days after her serious crash at the national championships.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two-time overall World Cup winner completed some easy runs on recreational skis in Cervinia. According to the Italian federation, Brignone will also be doing sessions on the slopes and in the fitness room in the coming weeks.

"It's my dream to be there," Brignone said before the start of the World Cup season a month ago with a view to the Olympic Games in her home country. She did not know how realistic that was after her serious injury. "I am trying. I'm working really hard for it," the all-rounder and 37-time World Cup winner explained.

Last winter, Brignone won the overall World Cup for the second time since 2020 as well as World Championship gold in the giant slalom - and then suffered a serious knee injury shortly afterwards at the comparatively insignificant Italian Championships. The 35-year-old suffered a multiple fracture of the tibial plateau and the head of the fibula as well as a torn cruciate ligament in her crash in Val di Fassa - a horror diagnosis.