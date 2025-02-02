Federica Brignone already has five World Cup victories to her name this season. KEYSTONE

Federica Brignone leads the overall World Cup and is the favorite in several disciplines at the World Championships. blue Sport revealed to the 34-year-old before the start of the season when she will retire.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federica Brignone has already won races in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom this season and set a new record as the oldest World Cup winner in all three disciplines.

In the battle for the overall World Cup, the 34-year-old is in a neck-and-neck race with Lara Gut-Behrami.

At the season opening in Sölden, Brignone revealed to blue Sport under what circumstances she will retire. Show more

Federica Brignone is one of the major figures in this year's ski season. The Italian is leading the overall World Cup with a 70-point lead over Lara Gut-Behrami. This winter, the two will in all likelihood decide between themselves who wins the big crystal globe. Both have achieved this feat before, Gut-Behrami in 2016 and 2024, Brignone in 2020.

Brignone has already claimed five victories in three different disciplines this winter, setting several records in the process. The 34-year-old Italian is the oldest World Cup winner in history and also holds the age records for victories in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom disciplines.

The day she will retire

At the start of the season in October 2024 in Sölden, Brignone claimed her first victory of the winter, replacing Elisabeth Görgl as the record holder for the oldest female winner of a World Cup race.

After the race, she told blue Sport when asked about the successes at her age: "I'm pretty crazy and I'm still here because I'm happy. I say to myself, the day I'm no longer taking risks like I am now, I'm no longer as motivated, I don't want the stress anymore, then I'll stop."

As the oldest member of the successful Italian team, she is like the mother of the team: "I try to give them everything I have and share what I know. I push a lot and also organize a lot of things in the summer. I don't just want to train, recover and do video analysis. That's why I tackle a lot of things."

During the summer break, Brignone deliberately put his skis to one side and reveals: "I didn't ski for almost five months and just focused on my body. Summer is supposed to be summer and is not for skiing."

Favorite at the World Championships

Brignone is one of the most successful female skiers of our time. Three medals each at the Olympic Games and World Championships, overall World Cup victory and 32 World Cup wins are in her palmares. "I've achieved more than I ever thought I would," says the Italian when asked about her successes.

For the upcoming World Championships, she is the favorite to win a medal in three disciplines: downhill, super-G and giant slalom. Lara Gut-Behrami is also expecting a medal in the same three disciplines. Just like in the World Cup, it could soon be the same at the World Championships: Brignone versus Gut-Behrami.

The upcoming World Championships in Saalbach are unlikely to be the last highlight of Brignone's career. The Olympic Games in Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo are coming up in February 2026. Brignone is unlikely to miss out on this, as Olympic gold is one of the few things still missing from the Milan-born athlete's trophy collection.

More videos from the department