Italian downhill skier Matteo Franzoso died after a training accident on September 15. Picture: KEYSTONE

After the fatal training accident of Italian Matteo Franzoso, former skier Marco Büchel criticizes the FIS and calls for action instead of just words.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fatal training crash of Italian downhill skier Matteo Franzoso has triggered a safety debate in skiing.

After the FIS also took a stand last week, former skier Marco Büchel criticized the federation for its open letter and called for action instead of just words.

"Every season without action puts more lives at risk," writes Büchel and emphasizes: "It is time to move from words to solutions." Show more

The death of Italian skier Matteo Franzoso, who succumbed to his injuries on September 15, two days after a serious training crash in Chile, has shaken the skiing world and sparked a new debate about safety on the slopes.

Former and current skiers and officials are calling for concrete measures. Former downhill star Kristian Ghedina, for example, suggests enlarging the run-out zones and developing new safety nets. "Safety on the slopes must be increased," says the Italian.

The FIS relies on more dialog

Last Friday, the FIS issued a statement in which it expressed its "deepest dismay" at the tragic death of Franzoso. "Our sincere thoughts are with his family, his friends, his teammates and the entire Italian skiing community, who are mourning this devastating loss," the federation wrote.

In the coming weeks, the association wants to intensify the dialog with the interest groups. "The pursuit of performance must never take precedence over safety. The inherent dangers of alpine skiing cannot be completely eliminated, but - by listening, creating awareness and promoting a dialog that leads to joint measures - we can mitigate the risks," writes the FIS.

Büchel makes a concrete proposal

This is not enough for four-time World Cup winner Marco Büchel. "Words don't save lives," he says in response to the federation's open letter and makes it clear: "The tragic death of Matteo Franzoso is a painful reminder that skiing has developed from a dangerous to a high-risk sport."

This is why measures that can be implemented quickly are needed, writes Büchel, who also has a suggestion: "A clear and immediately implementable measure would be to set up an FIS safety fund to support ski resorts and associations in installing safety nets on critical sections of the world's limited training slopes."

Büchel is thinking of partial funding. "If the FIS were to cover 50 to 80 percent of the costs and the ski resorts and federations the rest, safety would improve dramatically," writes the 53-year-old, emphasizing: "It's not complicated. It requires leadership, courage and responsibility. Every season without action puts more lives at risk. It's time to move from words to solutions."

You might also be interested in this