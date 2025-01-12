That was close! During Jonas Stockinger's run in the giant slalom in Adelboden, the camera drone filming the run suddenly crashes. Fortunately, the drone misses the German by a few meters.

Jan Arnet

The 25-year-old Stockinger doesn't seem to have noticed the incident at all, continues unperturbed and also qualifies for the second run with bib number 35. The German shows his skills once again and finishes 18th.

Marco Odermatt wins the race at Chuenisbärglich for the fourth time in a row. There is even a Swiss double victory, Loïc Meillard comes second.