  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Scary moment in Adelboden Camera drone crashes just a few meters behind the rider

Jan Arnet

12.1.2025

That was close! During Jonas Stockinger's run in the giant slalom in Adelboden, the camera drone filming the run suddenly crashes. Fortunately, the drone misses the German by a few meters.

12.01.2025, 16:57

The 25-year-old Stockinger doesn't seem to have noticed the incident at all, continues unperturbed and also qualifies for the second run with bib number 35. The German shows his skills once again and finishes 18th.

Marco Odermatt wins the race at Chuenisbärglich for the fourth time in a row. There is even a Swiss double victory, Loïc Meillard comes second.

Swiss festival on the Chuenisbärgli. Odermatt wins in Adelboden ahead of Meillard - Tumler fourth, Aerni seventh

Swiss festival on the ChuenisbärgliOdermatt wins in Adelboden ahead of Meillard - Tumler fourth, Aerni seventh

Fourth Adelboden triumph in a row. Odermatt and his guilty conscience:

Fourth Adelboden triumph in a rowOdermatt and his guilty conscience: "Meillard deserved to win"

Ski news

Alpine skiing. Swiss in a good starting position after the 1st run in Adelboden

Alpine skiingSwiss in a good starting position after the 1st run in Adelboden

Super-G in St. Anton. Macuga with sensational victory - Vonn and Gut-Behrami just off the podium

Super-G in St. AntonMacuga with sensational victory - Vonn and Gut-Behrami just off the podium

Swiss Ski Festival in Adelboden. Odermatt on Chuenisbärgli:

Swiss Ski Festival in AdelbodenOdermatt on Chuenisbärgli: "You don't need any extra motivation here"

6th place in her downhill comeback. Lindsey Vonn:

6th place in her downhill comebackLindsey Vonn: "I ski down easily and can certainly ski even better"

Emotional 10th place in Adelboden. Rochat on the verge of tears:

Emotional 10th place in AdelbodenRochat on the verge of tears: "I wouldn't wish what happened in my head on anyone"