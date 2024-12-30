Camille Rast is the woman of the moment in the World Cup. The technical specialist is currently leading the overall rankings. She recently answered some unusual questions from our blue Sport editorial team.

Sandro Zappella

Camille Rast is currently inspiring. The Valais native triumphed in the Killington slalom at the beginning of December and claimed her first World Cup victory. Rast has also finished on the podium twice. This means that the 25-year-old is currently leading the overall World Cup as well as the slalom rankings.

Find out what makes Camille Rast, whose path to the top of the world with strong results at junior level was foreshadowed early on before health problems - including a knee injury and severe depression - as well as equipment problems slowed her rise, tick in her private life in the video portrait.

