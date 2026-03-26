Marco Odermatt celebrates winning the overall World Cup. Keystone

The ski season is over and the vacations are just around the corner. A look at the prize money won shows who can afford business class and luxury hotels and who will probably have to make themselves comfortable on a balcony.

Patrick Lämmle

From a Swiss perspective, there was plenty to cheer about this winter. The ski cracks have spoiled us with countless podium places. In the nation rankings, the ski comrades have once again dried off their rivals from Austria. Switzerland scored 9110 points, followed by our eastern neighbors with 8404 points and Italy with 6680 points. The best skier of the season is of course once again Marco Odermatt and Camille Rast makes it onto the podium in the women's overall standings behind Mikaela Shiffrin and Emma Aicher.

Is this also reflected in the FIS prize money ranking? Not one-to-one, but the differences are limited.

The top 10 prize money hunters (amounts in euros) Marco Odermatt: 741,254

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: 359,264

Loïc Meillard: 317,325

Atle Lie McGrath: 306,019

Franjo von Allmen: 278,922

Giovanni Franzoni: 254'525

Vincent Kriechmayr: 247,205

Dominik Paris: 221,440

Timon Haugan: 218,043

Henrik Kristoffersen: 217,778 Show more

The top 10 prize money chasers (amounts in euros) Mikaela Shiffrin: 615,167

Emma Aicher: 387,265

Julia Scheib: 340,942

Camille Rast: 320,101

Sofia Goggia: 295,602

Alice Robinson: 283,962

Laura Pirovano: 236'179

Lindsey Vonn: 213'014

Paula Moltzan: 197'669

Sara Hector: 174,077 Show more

Prize money list of all Swiss athletes Marco Odermatt: 741'254

Camille Rast: 320'101

Loïc Meillard: 317,325

Franjo von Allmen: 278,922

Corinne Suter: 137'992

Wendy Holdener: 120'271

Alexis Monney: 98'737

Malorie Blanc: 91'406

Stefan Rogentin: 83'286

Tanguy Nef: 50'214

Luca Aerni: 39'257

Niels Hintermann: 26'305

Alessio Miggiano: 21'815

Daniel Yule: 21'294

Justin Murisier: 20'575

Eliane Christen: 17'576

Janine Schmitt: 17'402

Thomas Tumler: 16'615

Vanessa Kasper: 14'755

Melanie Meillard: 14'376

Lara Gut-Behrami: 13'968

Marco Kohler: 13'131

Sue Piller: 12'687

Jasmine Flury: 12'602

Matthias Iten: 11'465

Lars Rösti: 10'361

Stefanie Grob: 10'127

Joana Hählen: 9081

Jasmina Suter: 7042

Delia Durrer: 6549

Ramon Zenhäusern: 5529

Anuk Brändli: 4307

Priska Ming-Nufer: 4307

Daria Allenbach: 3433

Livio Hiltbrand: 3026

Aline Höpli: 2910

Aline Danioth: 2852

Arnaud Boisset: 2095

Simone Wild: 1922

Lenz Hächler: 1455

Nicole Good: 1339

Jasmin Mathis: 1193

Marc Rochat: 1164

Fadri Janutin: 1164 Show more

Not only the prize money fills the coffers

Of course, prize money is not the only source of income. The fact that no one has to buy "an ordinary washing machine" anymore, but can opt for "Marco Odermatt's washing machine", is not only an unprecedented added value for customers, no, it also actually puts money in the ski champ's account.

It's also no coincidence that the skiers always have a ski with them during interviews, with the brand clearly visible. And the ladies and gentlemen are not always as thirsty as you might think.

Camille Rast is almost overlooked here because of all the sponsors. Screenshot: SRF

If you have a bull on your helmet, you don't need to worry about it anyway, because they give you financial wings, that's for sure.

Franjo von Allmen is a happy advertising face. Keystone

For many, it is difficult to digest that the biggest pieces of this advertising pie end up in the bellies that are already stuffed full of World Cup points. But that's the way it is in sport: the winner takes it all ...

We've already introduced you to the real winners. Money may make many things easier, but it doesn't make you happy. True happiness is and remains priceless. And that brings us back to the lovers from the ski circus.