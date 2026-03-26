The ski season is over and the vacations are just around the corner. A look at the prize money won shows who can afford business class and luxury hotels and who will probably have to make themselves comfortable on a balcony.
From a Swiss perspective, there was plenty to cheer about this winter. The ski cracks have spoiled us with countless podium places. In the nation rankings, the ski comrades have once again dried off their rivals from Austria. Switzerland scored 9110 points, followed by our eastern neighbors with 8404 points and Italy with 6680 points. The best skier of the season is of course once again Marco Odermatt and Camille Rast makes it onto the podium in the women's overall standings behind Mikaela Shiffrin and Emma Aicher.
Is this also reflected in the FIS prize money ranking? Not one-to-one, but the differences are limited.
The top 10 prize money hunters (amounts in euros)
- Marco Odermatt: 741,254
- Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: 359,264
- Loïc Meillard: 317,325
- Atle Lie McGrath: 306,019
- Franjo von Allmen: 278,922
- Giovanni Franzoni: 254'525
- Vincent Kriechmayr: 247,205
- Dominik Paris: 221,440
- Timon Haugan: 218,043
- Henrik Kristoffersen: 217,778
The top 10 prize money chasers (amounts in euros)
- Mikaela Shiffrin: 615,167
- Emma Aicher: 387,265
- Julia Scheib: 340,942
- Camille Rast: 320,101
- Sofia Goggia: 295,602
- Alice Robinson: 283,962
- Laura Pirovano: 236'179
- Lindsey Vonn: 213'014
- Paula Moltzan: 197'669
- Sara Hector: 174,077
Prize money list of all Swiss athletes
- Marco Odermatt: 741'254
- Camille Rast: 320'101
- Loïc Meillard: 317,325
- Franjo von Allmen: 278,922
- Corinne Suter: 137'992
- Wendy Holdener: 120'271
- Alexis Monney: 98'737
- Malorie Blanc: 91'406
- Stefan Rogentin: 83'286
- Tanguy Nef: 50'214
- Luca Aerni: 39'257
- Niels Hintermann: 26'305
- Alessio Miggiano: 21'815
- Daniel Yule: 21'294
- Justin Murisier: 20'575
- Eliane Christen: 17'576
- Janine Schmitt: 17'402
- Thomas Tumler: 16'615
- Vanessa Kasper: 14'755
- Melanie Meillard: 14'376
- Lara Gut-Behrami: 13'968
- Marco Kohler: 13'131
- Sue Piller: 12'687
- Jasmine Flury: 12'602
- Matthias Iten: 11'465
- Lars Rösti: 10'361
- Stefanie Grob: 10'127
- Joana Hählen: 9081
- Jasmina Suter: 7042
- Delia Durrer: 6549
- Ramon Zenhäusern: 5529
- Anuk Brändli: 4307
- Priska Ming-Nufer: 4307
- Daria Allenbach: 3433
- Livio Hiltbrand: 3026
- Aline Höpli: 2910
- Aline Danioth: 2852
- Arnaud Boisset: 2095
- Simone Wild: 1922
- Lenz Hächler: 1455
- Nicole Good: 1339
- Jasmin Mathis: 1193
- Marc Rochat: 1164
- Fadri Janutin: 1164
Not only the prize money fills the coffers
Of course, prize money is not the only source of income. The fact that no one has to buy "an ordinary washing machine" anymore, but can opt for "Marco Odermatt's washing machine", is not only an unprecedented added value for customers, no, it also actually puts money in the ski champ's account.
It's also no coincidence that the skiers always have a ski with them during interviews, with the brand clearly visible. And the ladies and gentlemen are not always as thirsty as you might think.
If you have a bull on your helmet, you don't need to worry about it anyway, because they give you financial wings, that's for sure.
For many, it is difficult to digest that the biggest pieces of this advertising pie end up in the bellies that are already stuffed full of World Cup points. But that's the way it is in sport: the winner takes it all ...
We've already introduced you to the real winners. Money may make many things easier, but it doesn't make you happy. True happiness is and remains priceless. And that brings us back to the lovers from the ski circus.