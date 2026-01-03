Two days after the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana with 40 dead and over 100 injured, Camille Rast wins the first giant slalom of her career. After the race, the Valais skier addresses emotional words to her home country.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camille Rast wins the first giant slalom of her career in Kranjska Gora.

The 26-year-old from Valais immediately dedicates her success to the relatives and victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

Her thoughts are with the families and she says: "I hope I've managed to give them a little smile today." Show more

"My thoughts go out to the families of the victims of Crans-Montana. We are all skiing for them this weekend," says winner Camille Rast in the FIS interview in the Kranjska Gora finish area just moments after her great triumph.

Shortly afterwards, the Valais skier also spoke to SRF about the tragedy in her home canton: "It certainly wasn't easy for me. But sport brings so many emotions. I hope I've managed to give the families a little smile today."

Camille Rast dedicates her first giant slalom victory to the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. KEYSTONE

The 26-year-old was "very shocked" before the race, according to SRF during the broadcast. And so Rast opens the first run with a mourning patch on her left upper arm. She dedicates several emotional gestures to it immediately after crossing the finish line.

Despite everything, Rast, who was born in Vétroz, not far from Crans-Montana, pushed herself to the very first giant slalom victory of her career. "I gave everything today. The first time with bib number 1 was something special. In the second run, I just tried to go fast again, which wasn't so easy. It was very close until the very end," said Rast, analyzing her drive.

The 26-year-old will continue with the slalom on Sunday. The first run starts at 9.30 am.