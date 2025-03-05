  1. Residential Customers
SDA

5.3.2025 - 13:20

Mattia Casse crashes heavily during the first training session in Kvitfjell. The Italian is being transported away, his condition is not yet known.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2025, 13:20

05.03.2025, 14:23

The Italian Mattia Casse has crashed heavily during the first training session for the two World Cup downhill races in Kvitfjell. There is no information available on his state of health.

The 35-year-old speed specialist was the fastest in the first intermediate time with start number 16 before he crashed and landed in the safety nets. Training was subsequently interrupted for around 20 minutes and Casse was taken away.

Miha Hrobat set the fastest time in training. The Slovenian was 33 and 34 hundredths faster than Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney, who finished third and fourth respectively. Marco Odermatt was just under six tenths behind in 11th place.

With two races remaining in the Super-G, Casse is Odermatt's only remaining rival in the battle for the small crystal globe. If the Italian is unable to start on Sunday, the man from Nidwalden will win the discipline for the third time in a row.

