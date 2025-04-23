For Gino Caviezel, the last World Cup winter ended at the end of December in Bormio. Picture: Keystone

Gino Caviezel and Josua Mettler crash and injure themselves badly in Bormio last December. The two ski cracks now criticize the organizers for the condition of the traditional course.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of December, Swiss speed cracks Josua Mettler and Gino Caviezel crashed heavily on the Stelvio piste in Bormio and suffered serious injuries.

Both are of the same opinion: the slope was in unsatisfactory condition at the time. Caviezel says: "Everything was exaggerated."

After difficult months, the crash victims are on the long road back to the slopes and can hope to make a comeback next winter. Show more

The past World Cup season ends for Gino Caviezel and Josua Mettler within 48 hours and already at the end of December with the speed races on the infamous "Pista Stelvio". First Mettler is hit in the downhill training, crashing in the same place as Cyprien Sarrazin and tearing his cruciate ligaments, medial collateral ligament and medial meniscus. Two days later, Caviezel tangled in the super-G and suffered a shoulder dislocation and a "serious knee injury".

"I really enjoyed the races in Bormio up until then, but everything was blown out of proportion at the last edition of this speed classic," Gino Caviezel now tells Blick, explaining: "It started with around 50 trucks of snow being trucked in from another ski resort. This meant that most of the 'Stelvio' was covered in snow from another resort. The biggest problem was that the slope was not evenly watered from top to bottom. As a result, icy sections alternated with aggressive snow on this slope, which is extremely dangerous."

Mettler: "I didn't make any mistakes"

Caviezel tackled the race at the end of December with bib number 1 and involuntarily became a test pilot. "Because the downhill line was crossed in this super-G, I tore a ski in this track. After my accident, the piste in this section was repaired for half an hour. That says everything about the condition of the course before my start," says the 32-year-old.

Mettler explains that at the start of a downhill run, he has to be sure of arriving at the finish line in one piece, provided he doesn't make a mistake. "I didn't make any mistakes in this downhill training. I never pushed myself to the limit the day before the race. Despite that, I hit the net at 120 km/h because the slope was definitely not in good condition. The snow conditions changed every twenty meters," criticized the 26-year-old.

After a difficult few months, Caviezel and Mettler are now on the long road back to the slopes. Both are still hoping to win the race against time and be back on the start line at the 2026 Olympic Games - on the Stelvio piste in Bormio, of all places.

