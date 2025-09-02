Peter Barandun is to become the new Swiss-Ski President. KEYSTONE

Swiss-Ski is realigning its leadership: Following the resignation of Urs Lehmann, Peter Barandun is to be the sole head of the association in future. The delegates will decide on the new structure in October.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss-Ski proposes Peter Barandun as sole president.

Urs Lehmann steps down after 19 years and takes over the CEO position at the FIS World Federation.

An additional Vice-President is to join the Executive Committee. Show more

The Swiss Ski Association is repositioning itself. The Swiss-Ski Executive Committee has decided to propose Peter Barandun as the sole President. This marks the end of the model with two Co-Presidents, which was only introduced in 2024.

Urs Lehmann, who has been on the Executive Board since 2006, will step down in mid-September. He will take over as CEO of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation FIS at the end of the month.

Peter Barandun has been part of the association's management since 2012. He initially served as Vice President and has shared the office of President with Lehmann since 2024. Now he is to become sole President. The 60-year-old is CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux Switzerland.

Decision to be made at the end of October

"I am looking forward to continuing our journey together in a new constellation," explained Barandun. We are confident that we will be able to propose a suitable candidate for the presidency to the delegates in October. Proposals from clubs and regional associations can be submitted until the end of September.

The changeover will result in a broader distribution of responsibilities. Instead of two presidents and two vice-presidents, there will be one president and three deputies in future. "Quite the opposite of a concentration of power, this means more shared responsibility," emphasized Barandun. The election of Tamara Wolf as Vice President of the Swiss Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2038 Association is already an example of how tasks are shared.

The decision will be made at an extraordinary delegates' meeting on October 22 in Aarau.

Videos from the department