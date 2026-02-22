The pictures of Atle Lie McGrath emotionally running away after he tripped in the Olympic slalom went around the world last week. Ski kids have now recreated the moment for Instagram - and made the Norwegian laugh.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A ski school has re-enacted the emotional Olympic moment of Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath.
- The video from the Espace San Bernardo - La Rosière/La Thuile ski resort already has over 20,000 views on Instagram.
- There is also a commentary by the protagonist himself: Atle Lie McGrath takes the cute video with humor.
These are images that will go down in the annals of skiing history: At the Olympic slalom last Monday, Atle Lie McGrath drops out on the gold course, throws his ski poles away and trudges off the piste on foot towards the forest.
The TV footage impressively shows how close joy and sorrow can be in sport: Just at the moment when McGrath, full of disappointment, gets rid of his poles, the coaches from Switzerland and Austria embrace in the background, full of euphoria and joy at the medals for their nations.
Now ski kids from the Espace San Bernardo - La Rosière/La Thuile ski resort have re-enacted the scene - including emotional slow-motion footage of the coaches. The super cute video already has over 20,000 views on Instagram.
Atle Lie McGrath has also already discovered the clip and proved his sense of humor. The Norwegian left a comment with a crying and a laughing emoji, plus a heart.