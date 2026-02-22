  1. Residential Customers
Cute video Children at ski school parody McGrath freak-out - he reacts

Tobias Benz

22.2.2026

Children at a ski school have re-enacted Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic freak-out.
Children at a ski school have re-enacted Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic freak-out.
Image: Instagram/@esf_la_rosiere

The pictures of Atle Lie McGrath emotionally running away after he tripped in the Olympic slalom went around the world last week. Ski kids have now recreated the moment for Instagram - and made the Norwegian laugh.

22.02.2026, 09:17

22.02.2026, 15:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A ski school has re-enacted the emotional Olympic moment of Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath.
  • The video from the Espace San Bernardo - La Rosière/La Thuile ski resort already has over 20,000 views on Instagram.
  • There is also a commentary by the protagonist himself: Atle Lie McGrath takes the cute video with humor.
These are images that will go down in the annals of skiing history: At the Olympic slalom last Monday, Atle Lie McGrath drops out on the gold course, throws his ski poles away and trudges off the piste on foot towards the forest.

The TV footage impressively shows how close joy and sorrow can be in sport: Just at the moment when McGrath, full of disappointment, gets rid of his poles, the coaches from Switzerland and Austria embrace in the background, full of euphoria and joy at the medals for their nations.

Norwegian explains his escape. McGrath talks about his drama in the slalom:

Norwegian explains his escapeMcGrath talks about his drama in the slalom: "I think I need help"

Now ski kids from the Espace San Bernardo - La Rosière/La Thuile ski resort have re-enacted the scene - including emotional slow-motion footage of the coaches. The super cute video already has over 20,000 views on Instagram.

Atle Lie McGrath has also already discovered the clip and proved his sense of humor. The Norwegian left a comment with a crying and a laughing emoji, plus a heart.

New Olympic record. 18 medals - Swiss delegation more successful than ever before

New Olympic record18 medals - Swiss delegation more successful than ever before

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.

Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Michael Vogt leads the four-man bobsleigh to bronze - the pushers Andreas Haas, Amadou David Ndiaye and Mario Aeberhard naturally also play their part in the success.

Michael Vogt leads the four-man bobsleigh to bronze - the pushers Andreas Haas, Amadou David Ndiaye and Mario Aeberhard naturally also play their part in the success.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss curlers lose the final against Sweden, but win silver.

The Swiss curlers lose the final against Sweden, but win silver.

Image: Keystone

