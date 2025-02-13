Camille Rast loses over three seconds to half-time leader Federica Brignone in the first run of the World Championship giant slalom. In an interview with SRF, she explains which incident threw her off her game.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the first run of the World Championship giant slalom, Federica Brignone leads ahead of Alice Robinson. Lara Gut-Behrami is close to the podium in 4th place.

Things went less well for Camille Rast. In 13th place, she lost 3.32 seconds.

In the SRF interview, Rast explains that she felt sick at the start because Lara Colturi threw up immediately in front of her. Show more

Camille Rast went into the World Championship giant slalom with outsider chances. After all, the skier from Valais took a podium place in Killington with 3rd place. But in the World Championship giant slalom, Rast, with bib number 12, was 3.32 seconds behind the unleashed Federica Brignone.

In an interview with SRF, the 25-year-old explains: "The snow is different to what I saw on the inspection. I made a big mistake and wasn't good in the run." It just wasn't right and she was hoping for a good start number for the second run so that she could benefit a little from the slope, said Rast, who finished 13th despite being a long way behind.

Rast then tells an anecdote that explains why her feeling before the start was not good: "Lara Colturi threw up in front of me at the start, I wasn't ready for it. I then felt sick and was no longer in my race. I did my best, but it wasn't ideal."

Rast then goes on to say that she was out of sorts because she was "mega sensitive" and therefore didn't feel so good at the start. She also says: "I don't think I will eat anything between the two runs."

Incidentally, Rast will start ahead of Colturi in the second race. The Italian, who is competing for Albania, only lost just under 2.5 seconds in the first run (9th place) and will therefore start later than Rast.

