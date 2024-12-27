  1. Residential Customers
French federation gives first all-clear "Condition is stable" - Sarrazin awake and conscious

Tobias Benz

28.12.2024

Following Cyprien Sarrazin's serious fall during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, the French Ski Federation gave a further injury update on Saturday. The operation on Friday went well, Sarrazin is awake and his condition is stable.

28.12.2024, 09:23

28.12.2024, 17:31

Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily on Friday during the second training run for the World Cup downhill in Bormio and had to be transported away by helicopter. Sarrazin took off as he entered the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the icy piste.

According to the French Ski Federation (FFS), Sarrazin was initially conscious after his fall and was flown by helicopter to the hospital in the nearby municipality of Sondalo. A subdural hematoma was diagnosed there. On Friday evening, the medical team decided to intervene immediately.

In order to relieve the haematoma and minimize further health risks, the Frenchman underwent emergency surgery and remained under anaesthetic for the time being, as the French Ski Federation announced on Saturday.

In an update on X, it said: "Cyprien Sarrazin underwent surgery yesterday night to decompress the intracranial hematoma. The operation went well, he remains under anesthesia for the time being."

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash.

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash"As an athlete, you don't want to see that"

This was followed on Saturday evening by a further statement that amounted to a first all-clear: "After his operation on Friday evening at the hospital in Sondalo near Bormio, Cyprien Sarrazin is awake and conscious."

The French federation quoted team doctor Dr. Stéphane Bulle on "X", who said of Sarrazin: "His condition is stable. He will remain under observation for an indefinite period of time."

Further information on Sarrazin's condition and recovery should follow in the next few days. A return to the ski slopes in the current season currently seems extremely unlikely.

Crash prevented in extremis.

Crash prevented in extremis"I was very lucky" - Odermatt races to 5th place with an open airbag

Acute subdural hematoma

  • Acute subdural hematoma develops quickly within a few minutes, hours or up to three days after an accident. The symptoms are caused by the increased intracranial pressure as the hematoma spreads. The brain tissue is displaced and the brain cannot expand due to the bony skull. It is "squeezed together".

    Source: University Hospital Zurich
Show more
Helpers attend to Cyprien Sarrazin at the scene of the accident in Bormio.
Helpers attend to Cyprien Sarrazin at the scene of the accident in Bormio.
Picture: KEYSTONE

