Corinne Suter injured herself in December 2025. Keystone

After an injury-related break, Corinne Suter is back in the Swiss-Ski squad for the upcoming World Cup weekend in Zauchensee.

Keystone-SDA SDA

2022 Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter crashed during downhill training in St. Moritz at the beginning of December. Since then, the 31-year-old has been out of action with a torn muscle fiber in her lower left leg, a bruised left knee and a fracture in her right hind foot.

The 2021 Downhill World Champion could now make her comeback in the Downhill on Saturday and the Super-G on Sunday. According to Swiss-Ski, a decision on her participation will be made at short notice.