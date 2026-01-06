After an injury-related break, Corinne Suter is back in the Swiss-Ski squad for the upcoming World Cup weekend in Zauchensee.
2022 Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter crashed during downhill training in St. Moritz at the beginning of December. Since then, the 31-year-old has been out of action with a torn muscle fiber in her lower left leg, a bruised left knee and a fracture in her right hind foot.
The 2021 Downhill World Champion could now make her comeback in the Downhill on Saturday and the Super-G on Sunday. According to Swiss-Ski, a decision on her participation will be made at short notice.