  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Downhill exploit in Soldeu Corinne Suter back at the top: "There were days when I doubted"

Luca Betschart

27.2.2026

After a difficult season and two years without a Swiss downhill victory, Corinne Suter redeems herself and the Swiss team. After her triumph in Soldeu, the 31-year-old underlines the importance of her surroundings.

27.02.2026, 16:31

27.02.2026, 16:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Corinne Suter achieves a coup in her first race after the Olympics. In the downhill in Soldeu, she skis to her first World Cup victory since 2022.
  • In the winner's interview, Suter reveals that she had some doubts herself after the disappointing results recently.
  • "In these moments, it's all the more important to have a good environment," emphasizes the 31-year-old and says: "It's mega nice that it's already this far today."
Show more

Corinne Suter is back at the top! In the downhill in Soldeu, the racer from the canton of Schwyz puts all the competition in their place and surprisingly takes victory ahead of Nina Ortlieb and Sofia Goggia. This ends a long dry spell - for Suter, but also for the Swiss team.

Redemption for the Swiss team. Corinne Suter skis unleashed to downhill triumph in Soldeu

Redemption for the Swiss teamCorinne Suter skis unleashed to downhill triumph in Soldeu

Suter is back on the podium for the first time in 13 months. Her last World Cup victory dates back to December 4, 2022, when the speed specialist triumphed in the super-G in Lake Louise. For the Swiss women, it is also the first victory in the supreme discipline since February 2024, when Lara Gut-Behrami was able to celebrate in Crans-Montana.

"I was very nervous this morning, partly because I was already well ahead in the training sessions. I'm not normally like that," the winner beams into the SRF microphone in the finish area. "I also didn't look at the racers in front of me. That's my recipe at the moment, to concentrate on myself."

Lots of praise for teammate Blanc

This works perfectly in Soldeu. Suter conjures up a strong run in the snow, especially in the upper section, and hits the bumps with great conviction. "I tried to imitate skicrosser Alex Fiva," jokes Suter, who is having second thoughts herself after the disappointing results of late: "There were days when I doubted. In those moments, it's all the more important to have a good environment. When I no longer believed in myself, they believed in me. It's mega nice to have made it this far today."

The surprising victory should not only come as a relief for Suter, but for the entire Swiss downhill team. "A lot has come together this season, even with the three retirements. If you remove the top three from other nations, it looks similar," says Suter and has many words of praise for team-mate Blanc in particular: "Malo is skiing extremely strongly, I'm incredibly happy to have her in the team. She brings a lot of drive and vigor. She still needs to gain experience, but we can push ourselves and we're in for a cool time."

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Scary moments in the downhill training. Speed specialist has to go into intensive care after a bad fall

Scary moments in the downhill trainingSpeed specialist has to go into intensive care after a bad fall

Vonn forced to watch. Germany's skiing jewel Aicher reaches for the crystal globe

Vonn forced to watchGermany's skiing jewel Aicher reaches for the crystal globe

Big reception for Olympic champions. Gremaud and Fatton celebrated in La Roche FR

Big reception for Olympic championsGremaud and Fatton celebrated in La Roche FR

After the frustration of the Olympics. Holdener in Gotti's happiness:

After the frustration of the OlympicsHoldener in Gotti's happiness: "Welcome, little sunshine"

Final spurt of the season in the Ski World Cup. Odermatt can't afford any slip-ups in the bullet hunt - Vonn in danger of losing the downhill bullet

Final spurt of the season in the Ski World CupOdermatt can't afford any slip-ups in the bullet hunt - Vonn in danger of losing the downhill bullet