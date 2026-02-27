After a difficult season and two years without a Swiss downhill victory, Corinne Suter redeems herself and the Swiss team. After her triumph in Soldeu, the 31-year-old underlines the importance of her surroundings.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Corinne Suter achieves a coup in her first race after the Olympics. In the downhill in Soldeu, she skis to her first World Cup victory since 2022.

In the winner's interview, Suter reveals that she had some doubts herself after the disappointing results recently.

"In these moments, it's all the more important to have a good environment," emphasizes the 31-year-old and says: "It's mega nice that it's already this far today." Show more

Corinne Suter is back at the top! In the downhill in Soldeu, the racer from the canton of Schwyz puts all the competition in their place and surprisingly takes victory ahead of Nina Ortlieb and Sofia Goggia. This ends a long dry spell - for Suter, but also for the Swiss team.

Suter is back on the podium for the first time in 13 months. Her last World Cup victory dates back to December 4, 2022, when the speed specialist triumphed in the super-G in Lake Louise. For the Swiss women, it is also the first victory in the supreme discipline since February 2024, when Lara Gut-Behrami was able to celebrate in Crans-Montana.

"I was very nervous this morning, partly because I was already well ahead in the training sessions. I'm not normally like that," the winner beams into the SRF microphone in the finish area. "I also didn't look at the racers in front of me. That's my recipe at the moment, to concentrate on myself."

Lots of praise for teammate Blanc

This works perfectly in Soldeu. Suter conjures up a strong run in the snow, especially in the upper section, and hits the bumps with great conviction. "I tried to imitate skicrosser Alex Fiva," jokes Suter, who is having second thoughts herself after the disappointing results of late: "There were days when I doubted. In those moments, it's all the more important to have a good environment. When I no longer believed in myself, they believed in me. It's mega nice to have made it this far today."

The surprising victory should not only come as a relief for Suter, but for the entire Swiss downhill team. "A lot has come together this season, even with the three retirements. If you remove the top three from other nations, it looks similar," says Suter and has many words of praise for team-mate Blanc in particular: "Malo is skiing extremely strongly, I'm incredibly happy to have her in the team. She brings a lot of drive and vigor. She still needs to gain experience, but we can push ourselves and we're in for a cool time."

