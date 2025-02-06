Corinne Suter has caught up with the front runners again after the long forced break Keystone

Corinne Suter is back at the front after a long forced break. The form curve is pointing in the right direction ahead of the World Championships in Saalbach. Nevertheless, the skier from Schwyz is keeping a low profile.

She can laugh again. She seems relaxed, happy with herself and the world. The bad phase seems to be over, even if the thoughts of the last twelve months are not completely gone. The memory of the time spent rebuilding after the serious injuries to her left knee, a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus damage suffered in the first of two downhill races in Cortina d'Ampezzo at the end of January, is of course still there.

Corinne Suter calls the convalescence an enormous test of patience. It was important to her to take it step by step, not to rush things. "I took the path of restraint. I did what I discussed with the doctors." She is now benefiting from this. She no longer has any physical limitations.

In Saalbach, Corinne Suter speaks of a goal that has been achieved. It was her big goal to be ready in February. "I have achieved what I hoped for. I'm here and can race." But being ready also means being competitive for the athlete from Schwyz. "I've achieved that too." She provided proof of this in the run-up to the World Championships with two podium places in the World Cup. In the super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo and in the downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, she took third place.

The magic of major events

Stepping up at the right time - it suits Corinne Suter perfectly. It seems as if she is magically attracted to major events. What has happened before during World Championships or Olympic Games has been repeated, something that has almost become a habit and, on closer inspection, runs like a red thread through the statistics.

Corinne Suter traveled to the World Championships in Are six years ago without ever having finished in the top three in the World Cup. She returned from Sweden with two medals, silver in the downhill and bronze in the super-G. She immediately followed this up with her first podium finish in the World Cup with third place in the downhill in Crans-Montana. However, the joy was limited, especially as the premiere took place under chaotic conditions due to problems with the timekeeping.

Initially, Corinne Suter had been ranked 5th in the official classification, but three days later she was ranked 3rd. The additional consultation of the hand-stopped times by the working group responsible at the FIS and representatives of Swiss Timing, the company responsible for timekeeping, had led to the shifts.

Corinne Suter (left) and Lara Gut-Behrami achieve a double victory in Cortina in 2021. KEYSTONE

Two years later at the World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Corinne Suter's prospects were again not too rosy. In the three weeks leading up to the competitions in the Dolomites, the absolute top places had failed to materialize. But once again the athlete from central Switzerland was able to flip the switch. She took gold in the downhill and silver in the super-G behind Lara Gut-Behrami. Another twelve months later, before leaving for Beijing for the Olympic Games, the pendulum swung again in the desired direction. Corinne Suter won the World Cup downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen - and gold a good two weeks later in Yanqing.

Medals for Suter at major events World Championships:

Bronze 2019 in the super-G

Silver 2019 in the downhill

Gold 2021 in the downhill

Silver 2021 in the super-G

Bronze 2023 in the downhill

Olympics:

Gold 2022 in the downhill Show more

Things got even more "magical" at the last World Championships. In Méribel, she took bronze after the downhill. Corinne Suter had not only won another precious metal, but also the race against time. Three weeks earlier, as it turned out afterwards, she had suffered a concussion in her serious crash, again in a downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The doubts in Savoy were initially great, the astonishment with the medal around her neck even greater.

An attempt at an explanation

Being ready to the point. Corinne Suter tries to explain. "People close to me say that I can concentrate very well on a task." She tends to be the calmer type. This in turn allows her to gather strength and energy - and then call on it when she needs it. Perhaps it is also because she tries to see the competitions at major events as "normal races". "I'm not trying to do anything special. I don't want to invent anything. That way, I believe it is possible to show the best skiing."

Corinne Suter is unable to estimate where this "hopefully best skiing" will lead in Saalbach in the super-G on Thursday and in the downhill on Saturday. She points to her preparation for this winter, which she has logically not completed to the usual extent. "The kilometers are a little lacking. I'm a skier who normally trains a lot."

Corinne Suter hopes to make up for the reduced workload with her experience and regain what she takes for granted. "Standing at the start, not worrying too much, just riding," is what she calls it. At the moment, that's still a pipe dream. "I'm not where I want to be yet. I'm still practising," she says. And laughs.

