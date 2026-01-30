Corinne Suter is satisfied with the piste conditions in Crans-Montana. Keystone

Three out of six racers fall, then the downhill in Crans-Montana is stopped. Corinne Suter makes it to the finish and says that the piste is actually in top condition.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The downhill in Crans-Montana is stopped after six racers and three heavy crashes.

Corinne Suter is one of three skiers to make it to the finish. The slope was in great condition. Nevertheless, she shows understanding for the abandonment of the race.

The women's Super-G will take place in Crans-Montana on Saturday, weather permitting. Show more

The Austrian Nina Ortlieb with start number 1 crashes after 19 seconds and lands in the safety net. Romane Miradoli makes it to the finish after the first interruption to the race. The Frenchwoman is followed by Marte Monsen, who crashes into a gate on the finish slope and then also lands in the safety net. The Norwegian is transported away on her sled.

With start number 4, Jacqueline Wiles makes it to the finish after a wild ride and takes the lead. After her, it is Corinne Suter's turn. The 31-year-old Swiss racer gets off to a strong start, but then loses time continuously and lines up in second place, 0.28 seconds behind. And then comes Lindsey Vonn, the best downhill skier of the season! But she is also caught out and ends up in the safety net.

During the new interruption to the race, Corinne Suter comes in for an interview on "SRF". At this point, there is a discussion in the background about whether the race should be stopped. When asked about it, Suter says: "I'm glad I don't have to decide that. I'm saying now that I've never experienced Crans-Montana so well from the piste. Sure, it's difficult in terms of visibility, you can't really see it and it tends to be choppy, but it comes back a bit. From that point of view, it's good for riding."

Immediately after the interview, it is clear that the race will not continue. Race stopped after six riders at the Olympic dress rehearsal. A few minutes later, Suter enters the mixed zone and answers more questions from the journalists. There, she shows understanding for the abandonment of the race due to the worsening weather conditions. She now hopes that the Super-G can take place on Saturday.

ZDF expert Marco Büchel shows only limited understanding for the decision: "I can't really understand the cancellation when they say the visibility isn't good enough. Yes, the visibility is flat, but there is no fog, so you can see far enough. I can understand it humanly, but we heard the athletes up at the start, they were perplexed, they said: This is a joke."

