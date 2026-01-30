Corinne Suter beams into the camera at the Swiss Olympic clothing drop-off in Dietikon on Tuesday. Picture: Keystone

Shortly before the season's highlight, Corinne Suter is not where she wants to be. Despite a winter marked by injury and no top results, the athlete from Schwyz is keeping her confidence for the Olympics.

Crystal globes for winning the downhill and super-G rankings, Olympic and World Championship gold in the downhill, plus four more medals at World Championships - Corinne Suter has a palmarès that many other racers would love to call their own.

In the past twelve months, however, the 31-year-old has gone without a podium finish. Suter, who made her comeback last winter after a cruciate ligament rupture, celebrated her last two in mid-January 2025 in Cortina (super-G) and Garmisch (downhill) with a 3rd place each.

15th place as best result of the season

This year, Suter only competed in three races because she crashed and injured herself in training in St. Moritz at the beginning of December - before the start of the speed season. Torn muscle fibers in her left lower leg, a bruised left knee joint and a fracture in the right rear foot area were the diagnosis, which resulted in a break of around a month.

"I definitely expected the season to be different, especially after the great preparation we had," says Suter. The fact that she is not looking back, looking for excuses or moping is not a matter of course. After all, 15th place as a top result at the end of January is not what Suter is used to. Despite the less than satisfactory season so far, she can be heard laughing out loud from time to time during the interview at the team hotel on Wednesday evening.

Sometimes still in pain

It is also understandable that she did not want to force success with a crowbar and take too many risks during her comeback in Zauchensee in January, when she finished 22nd in the shortened downhill, and the following week in Tarvisio in equally mixed weather conditions. After all, the Olympics are above every World Cup race and her focus is entirely on the two speed races on the Olimpia delle Tofane piste. She was crowned downhill world champion on this slope in 2021 and also took silver in the super-G.

The five-time World Cup winner is convinced that it only takes "very little for it to click for me". There are turns that she skis with conviction, says Suter, but then there are also turns "where I don't feel confident yet because I still feel pain sometimes". Nevertheless, it is important for her to collect race kilometers and find the feeling again. "Some things can't just be trained."

So it's good that the two home races in Crans-Montana with a downhill (Friday) and a super-G (Saturday) follow before the Olympics. Suter has mostly positive memories of the Mont Lachaux piste, primarily in the downhill. In 2020, she finished second twice behind Lara Gut-Behrami, in 2019 she came third. However, in three attempts in the super-G in Crans-Montana, she was never better than ninth.

Recently (almost) always ready to the point

Two good performances in the Valais ski resort, which will also host the World Championships in February 2027, would be just the right boost for Suter for her third Olympic Games after Pyeongchang and Beijing. But even without a top result in Crans-Montana, she would travel to Cortina, where the first training session for the Olympic downhill (February 8) starts next Thursday, with a smile on her face.

"When I think of Cortina, the first thing that comes to mind are the extremely beautiful moments from 2021. I'm really looking forward to going back there." The fact that she has always managed to be ready for major events in recent years may also help her on her return. Despite all the adversity this winter, she has high hopes for herself again in just over a week's time, perhaps even a medal.

But, as the athlete also points out: "There's no guarantee that it will be the same this time." Because Corinne Suter has not yet clicked.

