Marcel Hirscher will not be competing in any more races this winter. The Austrian, who competes for the Netherlands, tore his cruciate ligament in training on Monday.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marcel Hirscher will not be able to compete in any more races this winter.

The 35-year-old tore his cruciate ligament during training on the Reiteralm and has already undergone surgery.

It remains to be seen whether Hirscher will continue his career. Show more

Eight-time overall World Cup winner Marcel Hirscher injured himself during training on the Reiteralm on Monday. As the 35-year-old writes on Instagram, the winter is over for him: "Last run of the season. What remains is the love of skiing. Many thanks to everyone for their support."

Hirscher slipped during a right-hand turn, did not fall, but immediately grabbed his left knee. "Cruciate ligament gone, project over," the ski star continued on Instagram. Hirscher underwent successful surgery in Graz on Monday evening.

Marcel Hirscher returned to the Ski World Cup this season after a five-year break. He finished 23rd in the points at the season opener in Sölden, but things didn't go according to plan for the Austrian, who competes for Holland, in the slalom. Hirscher did not score any points in the two slaloms in Levi and Gurgl and was self-critical: "I'm out of place here. I'm just a passenger!"

Hirscher left it open as to whether the serious knee injury is the final end to his career, but wrote: "Maybe my journey is finally over."

Feller takes a break Manuel Feller, last season's winner of the Slalom World Cup, will miss the Giant Slalom in Beaver Creek this weekend. This was confirmed by the Austrian Ski Association on Tuesday.

The Tyrolean Feller was only planning to compete in the giant slalom on Sunday at the races overseas. Manuel Feller dropped out of his first three races this season and slightly injured his hip in a fall in Gurgl. As the hip is not yet 100 percent healed and because he has not trained in giant slalom for a month, Feller decided to stay at home and not travel to Beaver Creek.

He will be back in Val d'Isère in mid-December. Show more

More ski videos