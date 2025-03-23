  1. Residential Customers
Will Gut-Behrami set a historic record? Cuche ahead of the bullet thriller in the super-G: "Lara can do it"

Linus Hämmerli

23.3.2025

The 2009 World Ski Championships will be remembered fondly by both of them: Gut-Behrami won silver in the combined and downhill, Cuche won silver in the downhill and was crowned World Champion in the super-G.
KEYSTONE

For Lara Gut-Behrami there is only one thing to do on Sunday evening in the super-G: full throttle. The Ticino native is five points behind the leader Brignone in the rankings. Didier Cuche is confident that she will take the next bullet in that discipline.

23.03.2025, 12:00

23.03.2025, 12:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The decision for the small crystal globe is pending in the super-G. Federica Brignone leads the discipline ranking with 570 points, five points behind her is Lara Gut-Behrami.
  • Gut-Behrami has a total of five super-G globes. With bullet number six, she would become the sole record holder.
  • Both Didier Cuche and Bernhard Russi are of the opinion that Gut-Behrami will win the bullet thriller on Sunday evening.
Lara Gut-Behrami is one of the protagonists in the battle for the small crystal globe in the super-G. In the discipline rankings, she is just five points behind leader Federica Brignone with one race to go.

Gut-Behrami has already won the super-G classification five times. This makes the Ticino native one of the record holders in this discipline along with Katja Seizinger (Germany) and Lindsey Vonn (USA). Another triumph would make her the sole record holder.

For this to happen, Gut-Behrami will have to ski at least five points faster than Brignone on Sunday evening. There is no such thing as tactics, says Didier Cuche in the "Blick" newspaper. "Lara must and will throw everything into the balance. It will be a duel at the highest level," says the winner of the 2011 Super-G classification.

Cuche sees slight advantages for the Swiss. "Even if Brignone has had an extremely positive flow recently, Lara can do it. I could also imagine that Brignone's nerves are playing a part."

Bernhard Russi also agrees when it comes to nerves. "For me, Brignone is still a bit more prone to mistakes despite her great upswing. That's why I think Lara will take home this trophy."

The decision in the super-G will be made on Sunday evening at 6 pm.

