Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashes heavily during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio. The 30-year-old had to be transported away by helicopter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cyprien Sarrazin crashes heavily during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio.

The Frenchman hit his back and head on the hard piste and slid motionless into the safety net.

Sarrazin was flown to hospital by helicopter. Show more

Sarrazin took off as he entered the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the hard piste. He then slid motionlessly down the steep slope and cut the safety net with his skis. Only then did he come to a standstill. The accident victim was taken away by helicopter and training was interrupted for a long time. It is still unclear what injuries Sarrazin suffered.

Sarrazin, already the fastest driver in the first practice session, was clearly setting the fastest time at the time of his crash. His star rose a year ago in Bormio, where he surprisingly celebrated his first World Cup victory and subsequently became Marco Odermatt's fiercest rival in the supreme discipline.

