  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Transported away by helicopter Cyprien Sarrazin crashes heavily in downhill training in Bormio

SDA

27.12.2024 - 12:19

Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashes heavily during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio. The 30-year-old had to be transported away by helicopter.

Keystone-SDA

27.12.2024, 12:19

27.12.2024, 14:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Cyprien Sarrazin crashes heavily during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio.
  • The Frenchman hit his back and head on the hard piste and slid motionless into the safety net.
  • Sarrazin was flown to hospital by helicopter.
Show more

Sarrazin took off as he entered the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the hard piste. He then slid motionlessly down the steep slope and cut the safety net with his skis. Only then did he come to a standstill. The accident victim was taken away by helicopter and training was interrupted for a long time. It is still unclear what injuries Sarrazin suffered.

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash.

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash"As an athlete, you don't want to see that"

Sarrazin, already the fastest driver in the first practice session, was clearly setting the fastest time at the time of his crash. His star rose a year ago in Bormio, where he surprisingly celebrated his first World Cup victory and subsequently became Marco Odermatt's fiercest rival in the supreme discipline.

Is the Frenchman cheating with the material?. A fuss about Odermatt rival Sarrazin's shin guards

Is the Frenchman cheating with the material?A fuss about Odermatt rival Sarrazin's shin guards

You might also be interested in

More from the department

Serious training crash. Andrea Ellenberger flown to Switzerland for examination

Serious training crashAndrea Ellenberger flown to Switzerland for examination

Skiing Austria in misery. Former star Hans Knauss recommends a collective booze-up in the fight against the crisis

Skiing Austria in miseryFormer star Hans Knauss recommends a collective booze-up in the fight against the crisis

Dispute with ski stars. FIS President Eliasch defends himself:

Dispute with ski starsFIS President Eliasch defends himself: "I couldn't be more transparent"

Zurbriggen raves about his replacement.

Zurbriggen raves about his replacement"Odermatt is exemplary as a person, that's wonderful"

Quotes on the slalom. Meillard amazes himself - Yule:

Quotes on the slalomMeillard amazes himself - Yule: "Unfortunately, I'm no Odermatt"