  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I feel better from day to day" Cyprien Sarrazin speaks for the first time since the horror crash in Bormio

SDA

24.1.2025 - 21:00

Terrible scene: Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily in Bormio at the end of December.
Terrible scene: Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily in Bormio at the end of December.
Alessandro Trovati/AP/dpa

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin speaks out for the first time since his serious crash and spreads optimism: "I'm very happy, everything is positive."

Keystone-SDA

24.01.2025, 21:00

24.01.2025, 21:40

Cyprien Sarrazin, who suffered a serious concussion in a fall in December, said that he was feeling "better and better". The Frenchman posted a video on social media on Friday.

"Everything is good, I feel better day by day. I had a check-up the day before yesterday and it was pretty positive," said the 30-year-old, who was obviously still weakened but was filmed upright. "The only problem that might remain is vision: I'm seeing double," he explained. "But again, the MRIs show that there's no reason why it shouldn't heal completely, so I'm very happy, everything is positive."

Recognizing his good fortune after his fall, Sarrazin wrote on the video post, thanking everyone involved, "I am well looked after, focused and patient. Many, many thanks for your messages and your support, it gives me incredible energy."

This is the first time Cyprien Sarrazin has spoken publicly since his crash at the end of December during an official training session in Bormio. The fall had resulted in an "acute intracranial hematoma" that "rapidly worsened".

More sports videos

More ski

Odermatt's first Streif. First victory in Kitzbühel with a measured risk

Odermatt's first StreifFirst victory in Kitzbühel with a measured risk

End of season after Kitzbühel crash. Pinturault flown to France with serious injury

End of season after Kitzbühel crashPinturault flown to France with serious injury

Crashes affect ski star. Kilde:

Crashes affect ski starKilde: "It can't go on like this, otherwise there will soon be no more athletes"

First triumph on the Streif. Odermatt's subdued joy:

First triumph on the StreifOdermatt's subdued joy: "It takes away the euphoria and emotions"

Many crashes in Kitzbühel. Ski star Alexis Pinturault rescued by helicopter

Many crashes in KitzbühelSki star Alexis Pinturault rescued by helicopter