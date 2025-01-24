Terrible scene: Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily in Bormio at the end of December. Alessandro Trovati/AP/dpa

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin speaks out for the first time since his serious crash and spreads optimism: "I'm very happy, everything is positive."

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cyprien Sarrazin, who suffered a serious concussion in a fall in December, said that he was feeling "better and better". The Frenchman posted a video on social media on Friday.

"Everything is good, I feel better day by day. I had a check-up the day before yesterday and it was pretty positive," said the 30-year-old, who was obviously still weakened but was filmed upright. "The only problem that might remain is vision: I'm seeing double," he explained. "But again, the MRIs show that there's no reason why it shouldn't heal completely, so I'm very happy, everything is positive."

Recognizing his good fortune after his fall, Sarrazin wrote on the video post, thanking everyone involved, "I am well looked after, focused and patient. Many, many thanks for your messages and your support, it gives me incredible energy."

This is the first time Cyprien Sarrazin has spoken publicly since his crash at the end of December during an official training session in Bormio. The fall had resulted in an "acute intracranial hematoma" that "rapidly worsened".

