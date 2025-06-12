  1. Residential Customers
British slalom star Dave Ryding retires after the Olympic season

SDA

The day of his greatest triumph: on January 22, 2022, Dave Ryding became the first Briton to win a World Cup race in the slalom in Kitzbühel.
Keystone
Keystone

Dave Ryding will end his career as a ski racer after the coming season.

Keystone-SDA

12.06.2025, 19:13

"It just feels right to call it a day after the Olympic Games while my body is still fit," the 38-year-old slalom specialist told the BBC with a view to the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Ryding celebrated his greatest success just over three years ago when he became the first Briton to win a World Cup race in the slalom in Kitzbühel. He also finished on the podium six other times in the World Cup. Last winter, he finished sixth in the World Championship slalom, the best British World Championship result since 1934.

