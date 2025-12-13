  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fiancé suffers with Michelle Gisin De Aliprandini: "It was her wish that I race"

Andreas Lunghi

13.12.2025

Luca De Aliprandini is experiencing emotionally difficult days.
Luca De Aliprandini is experiencing emotionally difficult days.
KEYSTONE

Luca De Aliprandini is suffering these days with his fiancée Michelle Gisin, who suffered a serious fall. The Italian raced the giant slalom in Val d'Isère on Saturday at the 32-year-old's request.

13.12.2025, 18:47

"They were very difficult days," says an emotional Luca De Aliprandini in an interview with SRF. The fiancé of Swiss skier Michelle Gisin, who crashed heavily in St. Moritz on Thursday, finished 26th in the giant slalom in Val d'Isère on Saturday.

Sister Michelle's bad fall. Marc Gisin:

Sister Michelle's bad fallMarc Gisin: "The last 24 hours were horror"

The result is of secondary importance after the events of the last few days. He is happy that the 32-year-old is doing well under the circumstances. As Swiss-Ski announced on Saturday evening, Gisin will have to undergo further surgery on her left knee in addition to the operations already carried out on her cervical spine and right hand. "Michelle is doing well, thank God. She needs a little time now," says De Aliprandini with a shaky voice.

Gisin wanted the 35-year-old Italian to compete in France. "It was her wish that I take part in the race. It was very difficult emotionally, but the worst is over. It will be fine again."

FIS CEO Urs Lehman explains. Why safety in the Ski World Cup is still lagging behind

FIS CEO Urs Lehman explainsWhy safety in the Ski World Cup is still lagging behind

He is happy with how he dealt with the emotions. He will make sure that things are better again next week in sporting terms. But first there is something more important for De Aliprandini: "Now I can get back to her."

You might also be interested in this

More skiing

Next operation planned. New examination reveals serious knee injury for Michelle Gisin

Next operation plannedNew examination reveals serious knee injury for Michelle Gisin

A day of joy in Val d'Isère. The voices of the Swiss giant heroes:

A day of joy in Val d'IsèreThe voices of the Swiss giant heroes: "This is incredible for the team"

Giant slalom in Val d'Isère. Swiss triple triumph: Meillard wins ahead of Aerni and Odermatt!

Giant slalom in Val d'IsèreSwiss triple triumph: Meillard wins ahead of Aerni and Odermatt!