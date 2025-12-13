Luca De Aliprandini is experiencing emotionally difficult days. KEYSTONE

Luca De Aliprandini is suffering these days with his fiancée Michelle Gisin, who suffered a serious fall. The Italian raced the giant slalom in Val d'Isère on Saturday at the 32-year-old's request.

Andreas Lunghi

"They were very difficult days," says an emotional Luca De Aliprandini in an interview with SRF. The fiancé of Swiss skier Michelle Gisin, who crashed heavily in St. Moritz on Thursday, finished 26th in the giant slalom in Val d'Isère on Saturday.

The result is of secondary importance after the events of the last few days. He is happy that the 32-year-old is doing well under the circumstances. As Swiss-Ski announced on Saturday evening, Gisin will have to undergo further surgery on her left knee in addition to the operations already carried out on her cervical spine and right hand. "Michelle is doing well, thank God. She needs a little time now," says De Aliprandini with a shaky voice.

Gisin wanted the 35-year-old Italian to compete in France. "It was her wish that I take part in the race. It was very difficult emotionally, but the worst is over. It will be fine again."

He is happy with how he dealt with the emotions. He will make sure that things are better again next week in sporting terms. But first there is something more important for De Aliprandini: "Now I can get back to her."

