Lara Gut-Behrami’s career is ending differently than she had hoped: Following her serious injury, the 35-year-old will not be returning to the World Cup. Precisely because she has decided against a comeback and is prioritizing her health over one last triumph, she is sending a powerful message as she bids farewell.

Here's what it's all about Lara Gut-Behrami is ending her career without a farewell race following a serious injury. She has deliberately decided against a comeback so as not to jeopardize her long-term health.

Her conscious decision not to make a comeback underscores her maturity. She is ending her career on her own terms, not out of a desire to prove herself once again.

After two decades in elite sports, Gut-Behrami is starting a new chapter. She looks back on her career with gratitude—and so should we. Summary created with

Lara Gut-Behrami’s career is coming to an end without a proper farewell race. The giant slalom in Sölden in October 2025, in which she finished on the podium, was the last of exactly 400 World Cup races for the skier from Ticino. Just one month later, the Ticino native suffered such a severe fall during Super-G training in Copper Mountain that her farewell season came to an abrupt end. The 35-year-old has left open until now whether she would make a comeback. Now Gut-Behrami has revealed that this will not be the case. In a thank-you letter, she writes that despite 20 years of elite competition, crashes, and injuries, she has no recurring pain and does not want any.

It is precisely this maturity that she has attained in recent years and that has set her apart. The Olympic Games in Italy were supposed to be her final grand farewell. In Italy, where she has lived for years, she would have loved to show the skiing world her skills one last time. She was denied that opportunity. But Gut-Behrami, who rightly looks back on her career with pride, is able to let go. She does not want to risk her health in the hope of possibly winning more medals at the home World Championships in Crans-Montana in February 2027.

While other ski stars like Lindsey Vonn and Federica Brignone did exactly that—and may well suffer lasting damage from their injuries—Gut-Behrami has realized that she no longer has anything to prove to anyone. She is the most successful Swiss skier in history. An Olympic gold medal, two World Championship gold medals, two overall World Cup titles, and 48 World Cup victories—the 35-year-old has won everything there is to win. Gut-Behrami can look at herself in the mirror with satisfaction and retire happily—so that she can start the next chapter of her life in good health.

Looking Back with a Sense of Happiness

I realize just how much has changed for Gut-Behrami—and how her determination has given way to a more relaxed attitude—in the summer of 2025, when I meet her for an interview. The Ticino native, who isn’t always easy to approach, is deeply relaxed, content, and happy. She’s putting less pressure on herself than in previous years. Perhaps because she has firmly planned to end her career after the Milan/Cortina season. As an investor, Gut-Behrami is even already planning for her post-career life. Gut-Behrami also speaks more openly than ever before about her family, her husband Valon Behrami, and her desire to have children of her own one day.

08:26 Lara Gut-Behrami über Zukunftspläne und Familiengründung Lara Gut-Behrami steht vor ihrer letzten Saison als Ski-Profi. Die Tessinerin spricht im Interview mit blue Sport über ihre Zukunftspläne, Familiengründung und ihre neue Rolle als Investorin und Beraterin.

It wasn’t always like that. Lara Gut-Behrami has been in the spotlight since she was 16, when she sensationally finished second in St. Moritz. She learned early on to build a protective wall around herself. At a time when Swiss-Ski was no longer accustomed to victories, she had to go from being a promising young skier to a sure bet for success. She did whatever it took to achieve that, even making unpopular decisions along the way. Time and again, she had to meet the highest standards. More often than not, she had to prove herself not only to herself but to the entire Swiss skiing community.

She did so with flying colors, always delivered, and withstood the immense pressure. And yet she was often seen as moody and was sometimes misunderstood by fans and the media. Because she simply did what she believed was necessary to meet the highest standards—both internal and external.

In her farewell remarks, Gut-Behrami says she feels a deep sense of happiness when she thinks of the wonderful memories that skiing has given her. We should all share in that happiness with her.

Thanks, Lara.

Not for all the victories that had us cheering for you in our living rooms or along the ski course. Thank you for always following your own path and showing the world that it’s possible to step away with dignity and contentment—even if your dream of winning an Olympic gold medal at home was something else entirely.