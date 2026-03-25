Winning the silver medal in the 2021 World Championship downhill was Andreas Sander's greatest success. Keystone

At the age of 36, German Andreas Sander has announced his retirement from ski racing for health reasons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A year and a half ago, the surprising 2021 World Championship silver medal winner in the downhill was diagnosed with mitochondrial dysfunction, a disease of the body's cells.

Sander competed in his last of 197 World Cup races in Kvitfjell in February 2024. The speed specialist finished on the podium twice in the World Cup. In 2023, he came second in the super-G won by Marco Odermatt in Aspen, missing out on victory by just five hundredths.

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