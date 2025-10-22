The new ski season starts this weekend in Sölden. Safety is likely to be a big topic again this winter. At a media conference, Michelle Gisin also puts the onus on the athletes.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you In mid-September, Italian World Cup downhill skier Matteo Franzoso was killed in a training accident in Chile.

The safety debate continues to be an important topic in the ski circus. Michelle Gisin therefore asks herself the question: "Where do we want to go?"

The 31-year-old says that we are at the limit and asks herself: "Does it always have to get harder and faster?" Show more

The 2025/26 World Cup season starts next Saturday in Sölden for the alpine skiers. In addition to podium places, victories and jubilation, another topic will also accompany this ski winter: The safety of the athletes.

At a Swiss Ski press conference before the start of the season, Michelle Gisin said: "I'm not sure whether we shouldn't sit around the table together and discuss it in the long term: Where do we want to go? What is the way forward and how can we defuse it and also involve the athletes? Because at the end of the day, we are the ones at the start line."

The fact that the safety debate is being reopened before the start of the season is also due to a tragic accident. On September 15, Italian World Cup downhill skier Matteo Franzoso died in a training accident in Chile. Gisin says: "It's terrible, it's really, really bad. I think a lot of athletes were fighting, many are still fighting, I'm thinking of the Italian team in particular. It's a horror show for the family."

Gisin also emphasizes that serious or even fatal accidents are beginning to pile up a little: "I do believe that we need to take a very close look at the situation. I think we're at the limit."

If it's not hard, it was too easy

Gisin also remembers the women's races on the Olympic course in Cortina d'Ampezzo: "The fact that we had over 30 crashes in three days simply can't be right." In particular, many athletes fell there who never actually crash, but are incredibly safe skiers: "I do believe that we are reaching the limit more and more. We need to think about this from all sides, not just the FIS and the national federations."

Gisin also holds the athletes to account. "Does it always have to be harder and faster?" Skiers often have a tendency to immediately exclaim: "Oh, that was an easy race." Gisin points out that you can't see on TV whether the athletes are skiing at 120 or 130 km/h anyway. That's why everyone has to work together to find a way to prevent the many serious accidents: "This simply can't become normal. It has to be the opposite. Our protection is minimal and we need to take a more holistic view of the protection concept."