Dominik Paris (right) finishes on the podium in Crans-Montana for the first time since February 2024 Victory in Crans-Montana goes to Marco Odermatt, with Alexis Monney (left) in second place. KEYSTONE

After the Swiss triple victory in the downhill, the Swiss-Ski delegation celebrates a double victory in the super-G in Crans-Montana. Dominik Paris marvels at the Swiss dominance after his podium run.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dominik Paris finishes third in the super-G in Crans-Montana.

"Finally," says the Italian after his podium finish in the Swiss double victory. The last time he stood on the podium was over a year ago.

Paris on the dominance of the Swiss ski team: "The Swiss put all nations under pressure, heads are spinning everywhere." Show more

At the Swiss Festival in Crans-Montana, Dominik Paris is the only racer outside the Swiss Ski Team to achieve a podium finish.

Paris finishes third in the Swiss double victory in the super-G. "Finally," says the Italian after the race on "SRF". The last time he stood on the podium was over a year ago. In February 2024, he finished third in the super-G in Kvitfjell.

Amazement at Swiss dominance

Paris manages a strong run in Valais, but there is no way around the Swiss. "It will take a bit more to get ahead of the Swiss." What is the recipe for this? "Ride faster," says Paris and laughs.

In order to drive faster, self-confidence plays an important role - and maintaining this is no easy task. "The Swiss are putting pressure on all nations, heads are spinning everywhere. You get under pressure and that usually backfires."

