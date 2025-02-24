After the Swiss triple victory in the downhill, the Swiss-Ski delegation celebrates a double victory in the super-G in Crans-Montana. Dominik Paris marvels at the Swiss dominance after his podium run.
- Dominik Paris finishes third in the super-G in Crans-Montana.
- "Finally," says the Italian after his podium finish in the Swiss double victory. The last time he stood on the podium was over a year ago.
- Paris on the dominance of the Swiss ski team: "The Swiss put all nations under pressure, heads are spinning everywhere."
At the Swiss Festival in Crans-Montana, Dominik Paris is the only racer outside the Swiss Ski Team to achieve a podium finish.
Paris finishes third in the Swiss double victory in the super-G. "Finally," says the Italian after the race on "SRF". The last time he stood on the podium was over a year ago. In February 2024, he finished third in the super-G in Kvitfjell.
Amazement at Swiss dominance
Paris manages a strong run in Valais, but there is no way around the Swiss. "It will take a bit more to get ahead of the Swiss." What is the recipe for this? "Ride faster," says Paris and laughs.
In order to drive faster, self-confidence plays an important role - and maintaining this is no easy task. "The Swiss are putting pressure on all nations, heads are spinning everywhere. You get under pressure and that usually backfires."