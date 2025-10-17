Speed specialist Dominik Paris wants to attack again this season. Keystone

Dominik Paris is not mincing his words in the current safety debate in skiing. However, the South Tyrolean does not believe in reducing speed. On the contrary.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dominik Paris has been one of the best skiers in the speed disciplines for years.

In September, he witnessed the death of his teammate Matteo Franzoso, ten years his junior, after a fall.

Now Paris has joined the safety debate. Show more

In September, Dominik Paris witnessed the death of his Italian teammate Matteo Franzoso two days after a fall during training at the training camp. "The drama surrounding Matteo really got to me too," says Paris inBlick. Since the tragic accident, the debate about safety in skiing has intensified.

For Paris, who has already won the legendary downhill race on the Streif in Kitzbühel three times, the discussions are going in the wrong direction. For example, he doesn't think much of the idea of reducing the speed. "The people in charge at the FIS still haven't understood that in the speed disciplines, going straight ahead is the least dangerous thing. In most cases, it's the bends that are the downhill skiers' downfall."

Speeds of 160 km/h have already been measured at the Haneggschuss on the Lauberhorn downhill, but he has never seen any crashes in this section. "In the entry bend to the Haneggschuss, however, we have," says Paris.

Paris calls for differentiation in the root cause analysis

He also disagrees with the criticism of the track in Chile, where the tragic accidental death of his compatriot, ten years his junior, occurred. He has been training downhill on this slope for around 40 years and nothing bad has ever happened before. "And I would never have thought that something so terrible could happen where Matteo fell," says the South Tyrolean, drawing a comparison. If a construction worker falls from scaffolding, the entire construction industry is not called into question.

Paris also finds it difficult that all falls are lumped together. "The serious falls in Bormio last December were almost without exception due to mistakes made when preparing the slope." However, the situation was completely different with Kilde's crash in Wengen.

The Norwegian started the race weakened by the flu. He can understand this from a skier's point of view: "If an athlete sees even a one percent chance of success, he tries to take advantage of it." In his opinion, a doctor should therefore decide whether a rider is able to compete or not.

