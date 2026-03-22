Corinne Suter can smile at the end of the season. KEYSTONE

After her second place in the last super-G of the season, Corinne Suter talks about her recipe for success, what she does differently than at the start of the season and her plans for the coming days.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Corinne Suter achieves a conciliatory end to the season with second place in the last super-G of the season in Lillehammer.

The 31-year-old explains her success with a clear run, more confidence in herself and less brooding than at the start of the season.

After tests and sponsor meetings in Lillehammer, Suter still has the Swiss Championships to look forward to before she goes on vacation. Show more

It's a conciliatory end to the season for Corinne Suter: she finishes second in the last super-G of the season in Lillehammer.

In the SRF interview after the race, the 31-year-old is beaming. "I was able to implement my plan today, even if I got off the line a few times, but that can be a good thing in a super-G. When I crossed the finish line, I didn't think I would make it that far to the front. But it's very nice," she says of her second place.

"I didn't do anything differently today than usual and, above all, I skied freely," says Suter about her recipe for success. And what did the Swiss skier do differently than at the start of the season? "You can't force anything and you can't think too much. I have to find the middle ground and have confidence in myself. At the end of the season, things were looking up for me again. That wasn't the case a few months ago," she says.

Laughs about combat squat

She continues: "I just have the feeling that I want to be fast. A few months ago, I was still thinking too much about it." Suter's joy at her strong finish to the season is clear to see. When SRF expert Marc Berthod mentions her "combat squat", Suter has to laugh out loud. Relaxed mood at the end of the season.

Even though Suter's season is not quite over yet. "I'm still staying here, testing skis on this piste and skiing with sponsors," says the speed specialist about the next few days.

The Swiss Championships are still to come in April. "And then I'll have a well-deserved break," Suter concludes with a laugh.