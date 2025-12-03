Marco Odermatt starts his first downhill race of the winter on Thursday. Keystone

The men's World Cup downhill in Beaver Creek will now take place on Thursday after all.

Keystone-SDA

As announced by the FIS, the latest weather forecasts have led to a change in the program for the races in the US state of Colorado.

Originally, four competitions had been planned in Beaver Creek - downhill races on Thursday and Friday, a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday. Due to insufficient snow conditions, the downhill scheduled for Thursday was canceled the previous week.

As things stand at the moment, the men will start in Beaver Creek on Thursday for the downhill (19.00 Swiss time), on Saturday for the super-G (18.30) and on Sunday for the giant slalom (17.00 and 20.00). However, this program is not yet set in stone. There will be the next update on the Super-G on Thursday morning local time.

The two speed races will take place in a shortened version, with around ten seconds less skiing time.

