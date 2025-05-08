  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Left half of her body is paralyzed Downhill racer Nova's tough battle after a horror crash and four weeks in a coma

Jan Arnet

8.5.2025

Part of her skull bone has been removed, which is why Tereza Nova is currently wearing a helmet.
Part of her skull bone has been removed, which is why Tereza Nova is currently wearing a helmet.
Screenshot CT

There was a serious accident during training in Garmisch at the start of the year: Czech skier Tereza Nova crashed and suffered serious head injuries. She fell into a coma - now her long road back to life begins.

08.05.2025, 14:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Tereza Nova crashed during downhill training in Garmisch in January and suffered serious head injuries. She fell into a coma and only woke up after four weeks.
  • The 27-year-old Czech is now in a wheelchair, cannot move the left side of her body and wears a helmet following skull surgery.
  • Nova is speaking publicly for the first time and is fighting for her goal with great ambition. She wants to be able to walk again - and maybe even ski.
Show more

The incident is one of the most tragic moments of the past ski winter: Czech skier Tereza Nova had a serious accident during a training run for the World Cup downhill in Garmisch. The impact caused serious head injuries.

The 27-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury with bleeding as well as an injury to the carotid artery and a fracture of the eye socket. Nova was operated on immediately and put into an induced coma. She only woke up from her coma four weeks later.

Alpine skiing. Czech Tereza Nova awakens from artificial coma

Alpine skiingCzech Tereza Nova awakens from artificial coma

The long road back

Nova is now talking about her condition on Czech television for the first time since the accident. In an interview with the CT channel, she wears a protective helmet - part of her skull bone was removed and will later be replaced by an implant.

The speed specialist, who twice finished in the top ten in the European Cup, is currently in a wheelchair. She can no longer move the left side of her body. At least not yet. However, the rehabilitation phase has now begun.

It is uncertain how long it will be before Nova can lead a self-determined life. But she hasn't lost hope: "I'm trying to work hard so that I can walk again - and then maybe ski."

Videos from the department

Ski news

Will he attack again?. Marcel Hirscher makes people sit up and take notice with his statements

Will he attack again?Marcel Hirscher makes people sit up and take notice with his statements

No national team status. Michelle Gisin and Joana Hählen downgraded by Swiss-Ski

No national team statusMichelle Gisin and Joana Hählen downgraded by Swiss-Ski

After the serious injury.

After the serious injury"I'll decide in mid-May" - will Brignone have to go under the knife again?

Tragedy in France. 18-year-old talented skier dies in training accident in Val d'Isère

Tragedy in France18-year-old talented skier dies in training accident in Val d'Isère

Crash victims make accusations. Caviezel criticizes Bormio organizers:

Crash victims make accusationsCaviezel criticizes Bormio organizers: "That says everything about the condition of the course"