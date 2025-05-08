Part of her skull bone has been removed, which is why Tereza Nova is currently wearing a helmet. Screenshot CT

There was a serious accident during training in Garmisch at the start of the year: Czech skier Tereza Nova crashed and suffered serious head injuries. She fell into a coma - now her long road back to life begins.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tereza Nova crashed during downhill training in Garmisch in January and suffered serious head injuries. She fell into a coma and only woke up after four weeks.

The 27-year-old Czech is now in a wheelchair, cannot move the left side of her body and wears a helmet following skull surgery.

Nova is speaking publicly for the first time and is fighting for her goal with great ambition. She wants to be able to walk again - and maybe even ski. Show more

The incident is one of the most tragic moments of the past ski winter: Czech skier Tereza Nova had a serious accident during a training run for the World Cup downhill in Garmisch. The impact caused serious head injuries.

The 27-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury with bleeding as well as an injury to the carotid artery and a fracture of the eye socket. Nova was operated on immediately and put into an induced coma. She only woke up from her coma four weeks later.

The long road back

Nova is now talking about her condition on Czech television for the first time since the accident. In an interview with the CT channel, she wears a protective helmet - part of her skull bone was removed and will later be replaced by an implant.

The speed specialist, who twice finished in the top ten in the European Cup, is currently in a wheelchair. She can no longer move the left side of her body. At least not yet. However, the rehabilitation phase has now begun.

It is uncertain how long it will be before Nova can lead a self-determined life. But she hasn't lost hope: "I'm trying to work hard so that I can walk again - and then maybe ski."

