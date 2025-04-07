Selina Egloff can celebrate her first title at the Swiss Championships Keystone

The Swiss Championships in Zinal are concluded with the two slaloms. Selina Egloff wins the women's event, Marc Rochat the men's.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Egloff fought her way from 3rd place to the top in the second run. The leader after the first run, Mélanie Meillard, who has finished in the top 10 in the slalom seven times this World Cup season, was beaten. With a gap of 32 hundredths to Egloff, she also remained behind Anuk Brändli (22 hundredths behind).

Egloff impressed in the last European Cup season as fifth in the disciplines, particularly in the giant slalom. In the slalom, she finished in the top 5 in two races, and in Oppdal, Norway, she finished third on the podium. Her best result so far at the Swiss Championships in 2019 was sixth place in the slalom.

There were two favorites at the top of the men's rankings. Marc Rochat finished a tenth of a second ahead of Ramon Zenhäusern, celebrating his first Swiss championship title at the age of 32. Matthias Iten from Zug came third.