Elena Stoffel no longer feels the necessary passion for ski racing.

Elena Stoffel is retiring from ski racing at the age of 28. The technical specialist from Valais made the announcement on the sidelines of the World Cup slalom in Are - the place where she made her World Cup debut ten years ago.



"I've noticed over the last few weeks that I've lost some of the joy of ski racing and that I'm no longer willing to give one hundred percent," Stoffel explained. According to the B-squad athlete, she has come full circle in Are.

Stoffel has finished in the top 15 five times in the World Cup, with her best result being 14th place in the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn in 2019. Stoffel achieved two victories and nine podium places in the European Cup.

Elena Stoffel hat sich entschieden, mit 28 Jahren ihre Karriere im Spitzensport zu beenden. Ihr letzter Weltcup-Start fand heute in Åre statt, genau an dem Ort, an dem für sie auf höchster Stufe alles begann. Die Walliserin gab hier im März 2015 ihr Weltcup-Debüt.

