  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Retiring at the age of 28 Elena Stoffel: "I've lost some of the joy of ski racing"

SDA

9.3.2025 - 12:45

Elena Stoffel no longer feels the necessary passion for ski racing.
Elena Stoffel no longer feels the necessary passion for ski racing.
Picture: sda

Elena Stoffel is retiring from ski racing at the age of 28. The technical specialist from Valais made the announcement on the sidelines of the World Cup slalom in Are - the place where she made her World Cup debut ten years ago.

Keystone-SDA

09.03.2025, 12:45

09.03.2025, 12:47

"I've noticed over the last few weeks that I've lost some of the joy of ski racing and that I'm no longer willing to give one hundred percent," Stoffel explained. According to the B-squad athlete, she has come full circle in Are.

Stoffel has finished in the top 15 five times in the World Cup, with her best result being 14th place in the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn in 2019. Stoffel achieved two victories and nine podium places in the European Cup.

Videos from the department

More from the department

Slalom in Are. Surprising one-two victory for Austria - Rast keeps bullet fight exciting

Slalom in AreSurprising one-two victory for Austria - Rast keeps bullet fight exciting

Team player, role model, exceptional athlete. Marco Odermatt - anything but a matter of course

Team player, role model, exceptional athleteMarco Odermatt - anything but a matter of course

Hundredths of a second thriller in Kvitfjell. Odermatt and the Swiss finish next to the podium - Paris triumphs

Hundredths of a second thriller in KvitfjellOdermatt and the Swiss finish next to the podium - Paris triumphs

Decision made. Casse not at the start - Odermatt wins the Super-G globe

Decision madeCasse not at the start - Odermatt wins the Super-G globe

17 out of 24 podium places. The overwhelming Swiss dominance in the downhill

17 out of 24 podium placesThe overwhelming Swiss dominance in the downhill