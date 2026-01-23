Elian Lehto - a Finn in the Swiss team. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Finn Elian Lehto has been playing the undercover agent in the Swiss speed team for four years. Alongside Franjo von Allmen, Marco Odermatt & Co, Lapland-born Lehto has found an ideal environment in which to further his career.

Clara Francey

There may be plenty of snow in Finland, but the country is not a land of alpine skiing and certainly not of speed disciplines. And yet Elian Lehto from the far north has made his way onto the Streif and other legendary World Cup slopes. "I've been skiing since I was a child. Rovaniemi, where I come from, is about two hours away from Levi, where there is a ... slalom course. It was something special to go for the fast races," smiles the 25-year-old.

After taking his first step forward under Osi Inglin, the former head coach of the Swiss men's team, who was in charge of the Finnish team from 2020 to 2022, Lehto found an ideal environment in Switzerland to develop further. The Scandinavian was integrated into the Swiss speed group - for him "the best in the world" - as part of a cooperation.

"Working with this team taught me how to win. Or rather, I saw in concrete terms what you have to do to establish yourself at the top: Team spirit, pushing the limit every day, all the things it takes to get there'. Everyone is there to win, even if everyone has their own way, but everyone pulls each other up," he explains.

Adopted by the group

The result: Elian Lehto has already achieved three top 10 finishes in the World Cup, all of which he achieved in 2025. This makes him the best Finnish downhill skier in history. He attributes this development largely to his experiences with his teammates. "It's an honor for me to ski with the Swiss. They have adopted me like their son. I would also like to thank Urs Lehmann (former President of Swiss-Ski), Walter Reusser (Co-CEO of Swiss-Ski) and Tom Stauffer (men's head coach). And above all a huge thank you to the athletes, because if they hadn't accepted me, I simply wouldn't be here," he admits.

Elian Lehto (second from right) also took part in the shaving campaign at the 2025 World Championships. Screenshot Instagram Franjo von Allmen

The relationship between the "Swiss by choice" goes beyond the sporting level. Lehto, who shares a room with Alexis Monney in the ski circus, says: "Alexis has become a very good friend, as have many others in the team. I can't emphasize enough how nice the guys are and how good the atmosphere is," says the skier, who now has 48 World Cup races under his belt.

Despite the cultural differences between his home country - Lehto grew up in the capital of Lapland - and Switzerland, he has been able to adapt "relatively easily" thanks to his personality. "What surprised me at first, however, was how much the cultures differ even within Switzerland, for example between the Valaisans and the German-speaking Swiss. But today I have the impression that the speed team has become one big group - and that's really nice to see."

No presents for Swiss friends at the Olympics

At the Olympic Games, however, the Finn is hoping to outdo his training partners and friends. Especially in the team combination with slalom crack Eduard Hallberg, the duo could get something out of it. "Forming a team with one of the fastest slalom racers in the world at the moment is something very special. I can hardly wait to be there," says a delighted Elian Lehto.

But before that, the Scandinavian wants to impress in the World Cup. He finished 11th twice on the Streif in Kitzbühel and achieved his first top 10 success in Crans Montana in 2025.