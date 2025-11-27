  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cruciate ligament rupture in training End of the season for Lara Gut-Behrami - but will she continue?

Luca Betschart

27.11.2025

Was the giant slalom in Sölden a month ago Lara Gut-Behrami's last World Cup appearance?
Was the giant slalom in Sölden a month ago Lara Gut-Behrami's last World Cup appearance?
Picture: Keystone

A whole week passes before there is any certainty about the extent of Lara Gut-Behrami's knee injury. After extensive examinations it is clear: the cruciate ligament in her left knee is torn. The skier from Ticino leaves her future open.

27.11.2025, 10:03

27.11.2025, 10:19

Lara Gut-Behrami will not be able to compete in any more races this winter. Swiss-Ski has made the announcement. The 34-year-old, who has to undergo knee surgery next week, will therefore also miss the Winter Games in Italy.

"After her return to Switzerland on Sunday, Lara Gut-Behrami underwent further extensive examinations. On Wednesday evening, the 34-year-old from Ticino was given certainty: she has suffered a torn cruciate ligament, a torn medial collateral ligament and a torn meniscus in her left knee," reads the Swiss-Ski media release.

"I had imagined the next few months to be very different and was really looking forward to the rest of the ski season," says Gut-Behrami. "We have recently experienced dramatic events in our sport, fatal accidents involving young athletes. I believe that a knee injury, however complex it may be, cannot be considered a tragedy."

Will Gut-Behrami continue after all?

Gut-Behrami announced some time ago that she would end her career after the 2025/26 season. She is now leaving her sporting future open: "My goal is to fully recover from this injury and get back to full fitness. Only then will I know what the future holds for me."

Retirement after injuries. Lara Gut-Behrami faces the same fate as these ski stars

Retirement after injuriesLara Gut-Behrami faces the same fate as these ski stars

Beat Tschuor, head coach of the Swiss women, says: "The Winter Olympics in her second home country of Italy were Lara's last major career goal. This makes this serious injury all the more bitter. We all hope that the operation and rehab go as smoothly as possible for Lara and that she gets back in top shape - either to continue her career or for a pain-free life after top-class sport. It goes without saying that her absence is a big loss, and the team will not only miss her as an athlete during the Olympic season, but also as a person."

This might also interest you

More from the department

Von Allmen wants to continue to take off.

Von Allmen wants to continue to take off"I don't have to prove anything to anyone anymore"

"The day has come!"Ski star Kilde confirms comeback in Copper Mountain

Dream of a home Olympics lives on. Brignone skis again for the first time 237 days after horror crash

Dream of a home Olympics lives onBrignone skis again for the first time 237 days after horror crash

684 days after horror crash. Will Kilde make his comeback on Thursday?

684 days after horror crashWill Kilde make his comeback on Thursday?

Suter suffers with Gut-Behrami.

Suter suffers with Gut-Behrami"The line between success and crash is particularly thin in skiing"