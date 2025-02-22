The fear is there: Mikaela Shiffrin is currently not competitive in the giant slalom. Picture: Keystone

At the end of November, Mikale Shiffrin crashes in Killington on the way to her 100th World Cup victory. After a two-month injury break, she returns, but mental blocks have slowed her down ever since.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since her crash at the end of November in Killington, Mikaela Shiffrin has been struggling with mental problems, and the fear of another crash continues to haunt her after her comeback.

While she manages to turn the corner to some extent in the slalom, she lags far behind the competition in the giant slalom.

On Saturday, she crossed the finish line in the giant slalom for the first time since 2012 with a time that was not good enough to qualify for a second run.

Even ski experts suffer with Shiffrin. Because it hurts to see the best female skier in history skiing like this. Show more

Mikaela Shiffrin is not going through a difficult phase for the first time in her career. After the deaths of her grandmother Pauline and father Jeff, who passed away within five months of each other in 2019 and 2020, Shiffrin struggled with major motivation problems. "There was a time when I never wanted to ski again," the now 29-year-old once explained in an interview.

In the meantime, the US American has long since rediscovered the joy of skiing and has racked up many victories. But in November, something happened that even the biggest ski stars are not immune to: Shiffrin crashes in the giant slalom in Killington in the 2nd run on the way to her 100th World Cup victory. She has to take a break for around two months, but is back in time for the World Championships.

Shiffrin, who in top form could compete for gold in all disciplines, will only be competing in the slalom in Saalbach. She finishes fifth, 1.37 seconds behind winner Camille Rast. Shiffrin doesn't come away empty-handed, however, as she also curves around the slalom poles in the team competition and takes the gold medal together with downhill racer Breezy Johnson.

She is not yet her old self in the slalom, but is at least competitive. In the giant slalom, however, that is not yet the case. Although she finished 25th in the points on Friday, she was 4.65 seconds behind the winner Federica Brignone. After the race on Friday, she gave a tearful interview and spoke openly about her fears of falling again. However, the record winner also says things like: "This isn't me right now, and that's okay" or that it was already a "big step" for her to ski a giant slalom at all.

The last time Shiffrin was this bad was in 2012

Saturday is not the next step forward, but a step back. For the first time in over twelve years, Shiffrin crossed the finish line in the first run with a time that was not good enough to qualify for the second run. Since that race in Sölden in 2012, the best female skier in history has only been eliminated nine times. You could therefore almost call it a historic failure.

And so it comes as no surprise that even the experts are feeling sorry for Shiffrin. ARD commentator Tobias Barnerssoi, for example, said during the giant slalom on Saturday: "You can see that she has mental problems. It really hurts to see Mikaela Shiffrin like that." But Barnerssoi also offers praise: "But it's also encouraging for athletes who have similar problems and can't get over themselves after a fall, who can't overcome their inner demons. She really is a role model in the way she faces her demons on the way back."

SRF expert Didier Plaschy also said during the live broadcast: "She's just not ready at the moment. You can just see what a fall like that can do to the world's best female skier of all time." It's "a headache", says the 51-year-old from Valais.

Will the pendulum swing the other way again on Sunday?

After the giant slaloms on Friday and Saturday, there will be a slalom on Sunday in Sestriere. And there, as we know, Shiffrin is already closer to being her old self again. The fact that she missed the second run on Saturday could even play into her hands in this respect. After all, it gave her a few more hours to clear her head and save her strength. The biggest mistake you could make would be not to have Mikaela Shiffrin on your list. Because the American has certainly not forgotten how to ski.

