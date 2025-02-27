The junior women's slalom is history. Victory goes to favorite Cornelia Oehlund from Sweden. The podium is completed by the Austrians Leonie Raich (18 hundredths behind) and Natalie Falch (30 hundredths behind).

A little fact about the runner-up: she is "distantly related" to former slalom crack Benjamin Raich, writes the Austrian Olympic Committee.

The best Swiss skier is Faye Buff, 84 hundredths behind Oehlund in 7th place. The 21-year-old makes up eleven places in the second run and crosses the finish line with the fastest time. Sue Piller finishes 14th (1.48 seconds behind), Shaienne Zehner is just under three seconds behind in 23rd place.