Marco Odermatt & Co. have to make do with one training run Keystone

The final training run for the two men's World Cup downhill races in Kvitfjell cannot take place. The conditions on the course do not allow for a second training run.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The jury announced its decision on Thursday morning.

The speed specialists will therefore start the double downhill with only one training run. The race that was canceled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen will be made up for on Friday, with the second-to-last downhill of the season scheduled for Saturday. A super-G concludes the speed weekend on Sunday.

Marco Odermatt could take a big step towards crystal globes in Norway. In the downhill, he will duel with team-mate Franjo von Allmen for the discipline victory. Thanks to his victory in Crans-Montana, the young man from the Bernese Oberland has moved a little closer to the man from Nidwalden and is 73 points behind with three races still to go. Alexis Monney in third place is already 185 points behind.

In the super-G, Odermatt should no longer be out of contention for the third crystal globe in a row. Two races before the end of the season, he has a 181-point lead over Italy's Mattia Casse. However, the only remaining competitor in the battle for the discipline victory crashed heavily in the first training session and suffered a displaced fracture of his right elbow. If the 35-year-old does not start on Sunday, Odermatt will be the winner of the Super-G classification ahead of time.