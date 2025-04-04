The Super-G at the Swiss Championships in Zinal VS is overshadowed by a serious crash involving 16-year-old Lia Elsa. The race had to be interrupted for a long time. The all-clear has now been given.

Jan Arnet

At the age of 16, Lia Elsa is one of the youngest participants in the Swiss Ski Championships. She pays a brutal price in the super-G. The large gap that Elsa falls behind during her run becomes a side note. Shortly before the finish, the teenager falls, hits her head and remains motionless in the finish area.

Scared minutes in Zinal. The race has to be interrupted while Elsa is treated in the finish area. The next starter, Carmen Boner, has to interrupt her run shortly after the start. Boner was only able to start her run after around 22 minutes.

Elsa's health remains unclear for a long time. The all-clear was finally given on Friday afternoon. According to Blick, the young athlete was flown to hospital in Sion with her mother. Apparently she suffered a slight concussion and is already on her way home.

The race is won by Corinne Suter, who takes her seventh title at the Swiss Championships. Suter wins ahead of Malorie Blanc (+0.21) and Stefanie Grob (+0.23).

Zurbrügg surprises in the men's race

Even though World Cup dominator Marco Odermatt decided not to take part, Sandro Zurbrügg was not expected to win the men's race. The man from the Bernese Oberland, who started at number 11, produced an excellent run and finished 74 hundredths ahead of the equally surprising Dominic Ott. Zurbrügg is actually a giant slalom specialist. In 16 starts in the World Cup so far, the 22-year-old has finished in the points twice.

Alexis Monney, one of the established speed cracks, followed in third place. The man from Fribourg finished 79 hundredths behind Gaël Zulauf. Franjo van Allmen had to settle for 6th place two days after his victory in the downhill.

The races in the technical disciplines are still on the program at the national championships in Valais until Monday.

Videos from the department