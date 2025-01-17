Cyprien Sarrazin is making initial progress after his horror crash. Keystone

According to his team colleagues, Sarrazin should be able to communicate again and also follow ski races. The Frenchman has been transferred to a rehabilitation center after making progress.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cyprien Sarrazin is finally feeling a little better after his terrible crash in Bormio.

The Frenchman should be able to communicate with teammates and watch ski races again.

The 30-year-old has also been discharged from the neurosurgery department of the Médipôle hospital in Lyon and transferred to a rehabilitation center. Show more

Positive developments in the Sarrazin case: the French speed specialist continues to make progress following his horror crash in Bormio and the subsequent emergency operation in Sondalo, Italy. Team colleague Blaise Giezendanner told "Skiweltcup.tv" that Sarrazin is now able to communicate again and also follow ski races.

The French team doctor Dr. Stéphane Bulle recently gave a gloomy update. "Cyprien is very tired, it is difficult for him to speak after this coma phase. He also has difficulty opening his eyes," Bulle said at the beginning of January about the 30-year-old's condition.

Sarrazin now seems to be doing better. He has since been transferred to the Henry Gabrielle rehabilitation center. After his return to France, Sarrazin was initially treated in the neurosurgery department of the Médipôle Hospital in Lyon. However, Bulle emphasized that a return to normality would take several months.

Hopes for a full recovery

The speed specialist's skiing career is also still hanging by a thread. "I have absolutely no idea where it will lead. I can't say, but in any case, our goal is for him to be able to ski again," Bulle assessed around two weeks ago.

In addition to Giezendanner, team colleague Nils Allègre also gives a positive update. He recently received a message from Sarrazin in which the 30-year-old signaled that he was making small progress every day. This gives the French team hope for a full recovery.

Sarrazin crashed heavily during downhill training in Bormio on December 27, when he took off on entering the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the icy slope. He then underwent emergency surgery in Sondalo in Italy for a subdural hematoma, a hemorrhage near the brain, and was transferred to France around a week later for rehabilitation.

