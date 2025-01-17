  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Team colleagues breathe a sigh of relief First signs of improvement for ski star Sarrazin after horror crash

Tobias Benz

17.1.2025

Cyprien Sarrazin is making initial progress after his horror crash.
Cyprien Sarrazin is making initial progress after his horror crash.
Keystone

According to his team colleagues, Sarrazin should be able to communicate again and also follow ski races. The Frenchman has been transferred to a rehabilitation center after making progress.

17.01.2025, 09:46

17.01.2025, 10:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Cyprien Sarrazin is finally feeling a little better after his terrible crash in Bormio.
  • The Frenchman should be able to communicate with teammates and watch ski races again.
  • The 30-year-old has also been discharged from the neurosurgery department of the Médipôle hospital in Lyon and transferred to a rehabilitation center.
Show more

Positive developments in the Sarrazin case: the French speed specialist continues to make progress following his horror crash in Bormio and the subsequent emergency operation in Sondalo, Italy. Team colleague Blaise Giezendanner told "Skiweltcup.tv" that Sarrazin is now able to communicate again and also follow ski races.

The French team doctor Dr. Stéphane Bulle recently gave a gloomy update. "Cyprien is very tired, it is difficult for him to speak after this coma phase. He also has difficulty opening his eyes," Bulle said at the beginning of January about the 30-year-old's condition.

Sarrazin now seems to be doing better. He has since been transferred to the Henry Gabrielle rehabilitation center. After his return to France, Sarrazin was initially treated in the neurosurgery department of the Médipôle Hospital in Lyon. However, Bulle emphasized that a return to normality would take several months.

Hopes for a full recovery

The speed specialist's skiing career is also still hanging by a thread. "I have absolutely no idea where it will lead. I can't say, but in any case, our goal is for him to be able to ski again," Bulle assessed around two weeks ago.

In addition to Giezendanner, team colleague Nils Allègre also gives a positive update. He recently received a message from Sarrazin in which the 30-year-old signaled that he was making small progress every day. This gives the French team hope for a full recovery.

Sarrazin crashed heavily during downhill training in Bormio on December 27, when he took off on entering the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the icy slope. He then underwent emergency surgery in Sondalo in Italy for a subdural hematoma, a hemorrhage near the brain, and was transferred to France around a week later for rehabilitation.

More sports videos

More skiing

Ski cross. Second podium finish within 24 hours for Fanny Smith

Ski crossSecond podium finish within 24 hours for Fanny Smith

Lauberhorn in the ticker.

Lauberhorn in the ticker"Steady Freddy" shakes up the Super-G - in Wengen too?

"I hope I can make it there"Vonn plans second career end at the 2026 Olympics

Competition for Odermatt and Co..

Competition for Odermatt and Co."Steady Freddy" shakes up the Super-G

The ski star can do it all. Odermatt crashes emoji quiz - and shows von Allmen the master

The ski star can do it allOdermatt crashes emoji quiz - and shows von Allmen the master