While race courses are usually well secured, ski training remains a risk in many places. The FIS announces reforms.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The tragic accidents of recent years have increased the pressure to push for changes in ski racing.

In an NZZ article, the FIS's efforts to improve safety are scrutinized.

The experts are particularly concerned with the question of how training slopes worldwide can be made safer. While the World Cup downhill courses are well secured, the training slopes often lack comparable protective measures. Show more

Safety in ski racing comes back into focus with the start of the World Cup season. Last season, there were numerous injuries (including the serious accidents involving Cyprien Sarrazin and Tereza Nova). The death of Italian Matteo Franzoso, who died in a training crash in Chile, was particularly tragic.

It is no coincidence that the accident occurred during training. While the downhill races in the World Cup are well equipped with so-called A and B nets and air-cushioned barriers, far lower safety measures are in place on training slopes in many places.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced that it will carry out a comprehensive review of safety precautions on the 178 homologated downhill training slopes worldwide by spring 2026. The aim is to establish new safety protocols and standards together with federations and regions. In short: an investment in safety.

A lot of personnel required

However, securing the training slopes is not just a question of money, as the "NZZ " explains in an article. Swiss men's head coach Tom Stauffer emphasizes that even the daily maintenance of the safety nets is a challenge.

The nets have to be uncovered when it snows and secured when there is no snow. This requires a team of six to seven people to look after the nets. A possible solution? Raise the rental prices for the slopes in order to have more resources for maintenance.

Thomas Stauffer has turned Switzerland back into a top skiing nation. Imago

"The problem is not to fill a container with material and send it to Chile. It's maintaining the nets on a daily basis," Stauffer told the NZZ.

One example of the huge effort involved is the glacier training in Zermatt, where Swiss Ski is responsible for the training infrastructure. In spring, 130 nets were set up there, which had to be set up and taken down several times during the training period. After a storm in October, the nets were buried deep in the snow, which even led to a two-day training interruption. However, it is also clear that ultimately it is also a question of cost, which is different for every association and skier.

Further measures

The leverage is also to be applied to the material. The FIS is working on the development of standardized racing suits to reduce speed. The integration of cut-resistant underwear into the suits is being promoted in order to prevent injuries. Rigid shin guards will be banned from this winter. Instead, Odermatt & Co. are now using softer padding in their ski boots.

The use of airbags is already mandatory for speed skiers - the FIS is planning to extend this regulation to training as well. The next generation of airbags should also protect the head and neck. Binding manufacturers are also working on a smart binding that will recognize the safest time to open.

Slope preparation is also a major focus. Less aggressive grooming could increase safety, but requires the competition structure to be adapted.

