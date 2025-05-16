  1. Residential Customers
Alpine skiing FIS decides airbag obligation and bans carbon inserts

SDA

16.5.2025 - 10:31

Marco Odermatt also used carbon shin inserts. These will be banned from next season
Marco Odermatt also used carbon shin inserts. These will be banned from next season
Keystone

The International Ski Federation FIS is introducing the mandatory use of airbags in the speed disciplines and the wearing of cut-resistant underwear from the coming World Cup season.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2025, 10:31

As part of a package of safety measures, an agreement was also reached to ban the controversial carbon shin inserts, which were recently used by overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt and other top skiers. The approval of the innovations by the FIS Council in June is now only a formality.

The use of airbags had actually already been decided before last winter. However, many skiers were able to avoid wearing protective clothing with an automatic trigger in the event of a fall by obtaining exemptions. All three measures also apply to the continental series such as the European Cup.

