Mikaela Shiffrin won the slalom in Copper Mountain by a large margin. Keystone

Unusual mishap for Mikaela Shiffrin at her home race in Copper Mountain. The US American was fined for arriving late for the bib draw.

Jan Arnet

Mikaela Shiffrin has been fined by the FIS World Ski Federation for being late for the public bib draw in Copper Mountain.

According to FIS regulations, skiers with starting numbers 1-15 must arrive on time, otherwise they face penalties and even sporting disadvantages - Shiffrin arrived late, but still in time for the start.

Apparently, the US American got lost on her way from the hotel to the event at her home race, of all places. Show more

At the World Cup slalom in Copper Mountain, Mikaela Shiffrin got herself an unusual additional note in the protocol: The FIS World Ski Federation fined the US ski racer, which was briefly listed on the federation's website following the race. It remains unclear why the passage later disappeared again - but it is clear that the 30-year-old violated a rule at her home race.

As FIS media spokeswoman Viviane Tonoli explained to "Skinews", Shiffrin did not appear in time for the public draw of the starting numbers: "The FIS has strict regulations here and Shiffrin will therefore be fined accordingly."

In the case of a first offense, the sum amounts to 999 francs - in the case of repeated misconduct, it can be significantly higher. For the most successful female athlete in World Cup history, however, this is unlikely to be a major issue.

Has Shiffrin lost her way?

According to point 9.4 of the FIS World Cup regulations, all skiers with starting positions 1 to 15 must take part in the draw at a fixed time. Anyone who is absent without a valid reason risks not only a fine, but also sporting consequences: In extreme cases, the last available starting number within the group - or even a start far back from number 45.

However, this did not happen, as Shiffrin was late but still present. In the end, she started with number 4 - and won by a superior margin of 1.57 seconds.

It remains to be seen why she missed the appointment. The FIS is referring details to the US team, which for its part is not making a statement. There is speculation that Shiffrin may have got lost or lost her way briefly on the way from the hotel to the event.