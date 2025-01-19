The streak is becoming uncanny: two Swiss skiers have also taken the top places in the fourth downhill of the winter. Riders and coaches talk about the reasons for the impressive speed dominance.

With 1089 points, the Swiss downhill skiers have collected the most points of all nations. In comparison: Austria and France follow in second and third place with 300 and 295 points respectively.

Speed boss Reto Nydegger says: "Everyone helps each other, everyone benefits from each other. Everything is just right at the moment." Show more

To get the fans in the mood for the race, interviews are sometimes conducted in Wengen with former ski greats who are on site. One of them is Bruno Kernen. The 52-year-old reminisces about his victory in the Lauberhorn downhill 22 years ago. And when he is asked at the end, like most of the other interview guests, to make a prediction for victory in the current race, he says: "The chances of a Swiss success are good. In my day, we were chasing the Austrians, today it's the other way around."

It's not just the Austrians who are losing out at the moment, the Swiss speed skiers are outpacing them all. Murisier and Odermatt, Odermatt and Von Allmen, Monney and Von Allmen and now Odermatt and Von Allmen again in Wengen: these pairings have taken the first two podium places in each of the four downhill races this season. Together, the Swiss downhill skiers have collected 1089 points, with Austria and France following in second and third place with 300 and 295 points respectively - a huge difference.

The team spirit

There are many reasons for the success. Marco Odermatt, who celebrated the fourth downhill victory of his career, the third in Wengen, expresses his gratitude to "his predecessor" Beat Feuz. "I learned so much from him," says the 27-year-old from Nidwalden. "He showed me how it works in the downhill, how you can be particularly fast in this discipline."

Feuz, who retired from top-level sport in January 2023, has stood on the downhill podium 47 times in the World Cup, 13 of them at the top. Skiers are lone fighters per se, and Feuz also had to look out for himself first and foremost. Nevertheless, it was important to him to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. Odermatt, who benefited from this, now wants to continue doing so. "I now also try to share my know-how with the younger riders."

This primarily means 23-year-old Franjo von Allmen and 25-year-old Alexis Monney, who celebrated their first victories in the World Cup this season. However, they not only benefit from Odermatt's tips, but also from his results. "While racers like Beat Feuz, Carlo Janka or Marco Odermatt delivered the required results, the youngsters were able to build up in their shadow without any pressure," says Justin Murisier.

Promoting young talent

Speed boss Reto Nydegger also confirms the good team spirit. "Everyone helps each other, everyone benefits from each other. Everything is just right at the moment." However, it should not be forgotten that development does not begin in the World Cup. According to Nydegger, the foundation for success is laid with the good promotion of young talent.

There has been a rethink in this area in recent years. Young athletes can also specialize in speed disciplines at an earlier stage. Unlike Justin Murisier, for example, who took the "classic route" to speed via the technical races. The 33-year-old, who celebrated his first World Cup victory in the downhill in Beaver Creek in December, has only been skiing downhill regularly for a good two years.

In contrast, Monney and Von Allmen made their World Cup debuts in the downhill in Val Gardena (Monney) and Aspen respectively. Monney finished on the podium twice in Bormio in December, while Von Allmen now has five podium finishes to his name following his 2nd place in the Lauberhorn downhill. The system of early promotion also seems to be working in the speed sector.

The (lack of) competition

In addition to the good work in the junior ranks and the team spirit nurtured by the successes, the current lack of competition must also be mentioned. When Odermatt was asked on Wednesday who could pose the greatest threat to the Swiss in Wengen, he had to think. In the end, he named two-time Wengen winner Vincent Kriechmayr as well as Mattia Casse and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who impressed in training.

Although these are strong athletes, their names do not have the same reputation as those of the former top downhill racers Aksel Lund Svindal, Matthias Mayer or Peter Fill. What's more, Cochran-Siegle is already 32 years old, Kriechmayr 33 and Casse 34, which basically corresponds to the "best downhill age", but is put into perspective when they are overshadowed by competitors ten years younger.

After all, Aleksander Kilde and Cyprien Sarrazin, the two strongest speed competitors of the Swiss, are currently missing due to injury. Kriechmayr also crashed heavily in Wengen. While they leave a big gap in their teams, the Swiss team also thrives on breadth. If Odermatt doesn't have the best day, as he did on Friday in the super-G, Von Allmen and Rogentin step in. An end to their overwhelming dominance is therefore not in sight any time soon.

