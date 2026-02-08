  1. Residential Customers
Shock for US ski star Fracture in left leg - Lindsey Vonn already operated on after fall

Jan Arnet

8.2.2026

That's how much Lindsey Vonn had planned. Despite a cruciate ligament rupture, the US American wanted to compete in the Olympic downhill and fight for the medals - and then she had a serious fall after just a few seconds of skiing.

08.02.2026, 12:28

08.02.2026, 19:15

Vonn has only been on the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill for a few seconds when she loses her balance on a jump and falls. You can immediately hear the 41-year-old screaming in pain. Helpers and paramedics quickly rush to Vonn, who is eventually transported away by helicopter.

Just before the Winter Games in Crans-Montana, Vonn had torn a cruciate ligament in her left knee, but still dared to compete. On Saturday, the US American announced that she would be competing in her last Olympic race.

"I know the odds are against me because of my age, my missing ACL and my titanium knee - but I also know that I still believe in it," Vonn wrote on Instagram. And: "It's usually when the odds are at their worst that I get the best out of myself." Things turned out very differently.

FIS President Eliasch: "It's a tragedy"

Vonn returned to the Ski World Cup a year ago with a partial prosthesis in her right knee and dreamed of crowning her great career at the Olympic Games. It ended in a nightmare. It is not yet clear how serious Vonn's injury is. But it is highly likely that a great career will come to an end on this memorable Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, there will be a first update on the American's state of health. US coach Alex Hödlmoser said on SRF: "We still have very little information. Apparently it should be a fracture in the lower leg somewhere, but we don't know anything for sure yet. It's still being investigated." It is very difficult at the moment, they are happy about Breezy Johnson's gold medal and at the same time worried about Lindsey Vonn.

The US ski team only wrote on the X platform that Vonn was injured but stable and was being looked after by American and Italian doctors. On Sunday evening, the news agency "Ansa" reported, citing the Italian health authorities in Treviso, that the American had already undergone surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg.

FIS President Johan Eliasch told "OE24":"It's a tragedy. But that's the nature of ski racing. Nevertheless, I would like to thank Vonn on behalf of the FIS for everything she has done for the sport."

After a long interruption, the race continued. Vonn's compatriot Breezy Johnson won ahead of the German Emma Aicher and local hero Sofia Goggia.

