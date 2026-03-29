  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Oh, you shit" Franjo von Allmen has the lucky number 42 shaved into his hair live on TV

Patrick Lämmle

29.3.2026

The best sportsmen and sportswomen of 2025 are honored at the "Sports Awards". And Franjo von Allmen is once again up for any kind of fun.

29.03.2026, 21:33

29.03.2026, 23:11

In 2025, Franjo von Allmen wins the downhill world championship title, adding gold to his already stellar season. He finished on the podium seven times in the World Cup and even topped the podium three times. In the end, he finished second in the discipline ranking behind Marco Odermatt.

What remains unforgotten is how the incredibly successful Swiss ski cracks gave each other haircuts after Von Allmen's World Championship title that you don't see on every corner.

Hair off at Odermatt. Hairstyle madness with Franjo von Allmen and co. at the award ceremony in Saalbach

Hair off at OdermattHairstyle madness with Franjo von Allmen and co. at the award ceremony in Saalbach

At the "Sports Awards", the ski crack is asked about the action from back then. And then presenter Fabienne Gyr pulls a razor out of her bag and asks if she can shave his hair.

Sports Awards. Marco Odermatt and Ditaji Kambundji are Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

Sports AwardsMarco Odermatt and Ditaji Kambundji are Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

Von Allmen laughs and says that he only cut his hair today and that it would be a shame to cut it. And then he gives in and surprises the presenter. They agree that it should be his lucky number 42.

Gyr cuts it with a shaky hand and lets out a loud: "Oh, shit!" It's certainly not a masterpiece, but once again the 2026 Olympic Games gold medallist (these successes have no bearing on the 2025 Sportsman of the Year award) proves that he's always up for a bit of fun. Gyr, on the other hand, makes a better trap with a microphone in his hand than with a razor.

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV
Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. 2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

Image: Screenshot SRF

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV
Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. 2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

Image: Screenshot SRF

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the "Sports Awards"
The winners of the

Ditaji Kambundji is Sportswoman of the Year. At the award ceremony she wears a dress she made herself, for which she also deserves an award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

That's never happened before! Marco Odermatt is Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

National team player Géraldine Reuteler receives the MVP of the Year 2025 award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Bobsledder Debora Annen is the new "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport".

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

The Swiss men's national ice hockey team is Team of the Year. Lars Weibel, Patrick Fischer, Leonardo Genoni and Christian Marti (from left to right) accept the award. Switzerland won the silver medal at the World Championships.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner was named Paralympic Athlete of the Year after winning five gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 last year.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Patrick Fischer is Coach of the Year. He beat former national team coach Pia Sundhage and Florian Clivaz (athletics).

Image: Keystone

The winners of the "Sports Awards"
The winners of the

Ditaji Kambundji is Sportswoman of the Year. At the award ceremony she wears a dress she made herself, for which she also deserves an award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

That's never happened before! Marco Odermatt is Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

National team player Géraldine Reuteler receives the MVP of the Year 2025 award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Bobsledder Debora Annen is the new "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport".

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

The Swiss men's national ice hockey team is Team of the Year. Lars Weibel, Patrick Fischer, Leonardo Genoni and Christian Marti (from left to right) accept the award. Switzerland won the silver medal at the World Championships.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner was named Paralympic Athlete of the Year after winning five gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 last year.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Patrick Fischer is Coach of the Year. He beat former national team coach Pia Sundhage and Florian Clivaz (athletics).

Image: Keystone