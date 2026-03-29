The best sportsmen and sportswomen of 2025 are honored at the "Sports Awards". And Franjo von Allmen is once again up for any kind of fun.

Patrick Lämmle

In 2025, Franjo von Allmen wins the downhill world championship title, adding gold to his already stellar season. He finished on the podium seven times in the World Cup and even topped the podium three times. In the end, he finished second in the discipline ranking behind Marco Odermatt.

What remains unforgotten is how the incredibly successful Swiss ski cracks gave each other haircuts after Von Allmen's World Championship title that you don't see on every corner.

At the "Sports Awards", the ski crack is asked about the action from back then. And then presenter Fabienne Gyr pulls a razor out of her bag and asks if she can shave his hair.

Von Allmen laughs and says that he only cut his hair today and that it would be a shame to cut it. And then he gives in and surprises the presenter. They agree that it should be his lucky number 42.

Gyr cuts it with a shaky hand and lets out a loud: "Oh, shit!" It's certainly not a masterpiece, but once again the 2026 Olympic Games gold medallist (these successes have no bearing on the 2025 Sportsman of the Year award) proves that he's always up for a bit of fun. Gyr, on the other hand, makes a better trap with a microphone in his hand than with a razor.

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair. Image: Keystone It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind. Image: Keystone 2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio. Image: Screenshot SRF His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look. Image: Keystone This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example. Image: Keystone Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair. Image: Keystone It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind. Image: Keystone 2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio. Image: Screenshot SRF His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look. Image: Keystone This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example. Image: Keystone