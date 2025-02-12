Switzerland wins the men's combined team event at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. Certain protagonists are struggling for words after the historic race.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Triple victory for the Swiss men's skiers in the team combined in Saalbach.

After the downhill, the Swiss teams start the slalom in 1st, 2nd, 8th and 10th place. Daniel Yule is eliminated, Marc Rochat and Stefan Rogentin secure the bronze medal with a top run. Tanguy Nef and Loïc Meillard swapped places in the final standings and secured silver and gold.

After the race, the Swiss duos talked about their triple victory. Show more

The Swiss men experience a totally crazy team combination at the World Ski Championships. Gold, silver and bronze - the Swiss-Ski delegation dusted off the entire set of medals in the newly created competition.

"There shouldn't be too many more races like this, my nerves can't take it," says the newly crowned double world champion Franjo von Allmen immediately after the race on "SRF". The downhill crack shows promise for his colleague Loïc Meillard. So the pressure for the slalom is on the man from western Switzerland. Von Allmen: "I wouldn't have wanted to do his job today."

Meillard does his job brilliantly, taking the duo from second place to first and celebrating the world championship title. "The day couldn't have been more perfect. Three teams on the podium, everyone delivered, that's really nice," says Meillard.

Nef on the good starting position: "It wasn't easy, but it was pretty easy"

Slalom specialist Tanguy Nef also knows how to take advantage of the good starting position created by Alexis Monney's best time in the downhill. He finishes his run cleanly and secures medal number two for Switzerland: silver.

"The pressure was on," says Nef, who starts last in the slalom. The good starting position is both a curse and a blessing: "It wasn't easy, but it was pretty easy," says the 28-year-old with a smile. Watching is not at all easy for Monney. "Watching took a lot of energy out of me." Commenting on her medal and the Swiss triple victory, Nef says: "It's crazy. I have no words for it."

Rochat's amazing run completes the medal set

The medal set is completed by the duo of Stefan Rogentin and Marc Rochat. The latter put in an amazing run in the slalom and took the duo from eighth place to third. "It's so nice," says Rochat about his world championship bronze. "I told Rogi (Stefan Rogentin, editor's note) yesterday: 'Tomorrow is for us'. And we did it together."

The race is over, but the ranking ceremony and celebrations are still to come. While the World Championships are over for the speed specialists, they are only just beginning for the technicians (Friday giant slalom, Sunday slalom). Rochat is aware of this, but there will still be "a few beers".

But he won't be getting a new hairstyle for the time being. With a wink, however, Rochat says: "I will on Sunday." An allusion to the fact that he really wants to attack in the slalom. So if Rochat wins another medal, we can look forward to seeing what happens to his hair. And he showed that he can be really fast on the slalom piste in Saalbach in the team combined.