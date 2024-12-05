Franjo von Allmen was one of the big up-and-comers of the last World Cup season: ahead of the new ski winter, the speed specialist answered some unusual questions from our blue Sport editorial team.

Sandro Zappella

Franjo von Allmen was one of the big Swiss up-and-comers of the past ski season. In his very first World Cup Super-G, he skied to a sensational 9th place. Just over a month later, he even made it onto the podium in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The 23-year-old also impressed in the downhill with 14th place in Wengen and 5th place in Kvitfjell.

Before the start of the new season, blue Sport caught up with him. Von Allmen reveals why he always wears the same ski underwear, who his favorite teammate is and why he owns too many cars.

