  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A portrait of an up-and-coming skier Franjo von Allmen reveals why he owns too many cars

Sandro Zappella

5.12.2024

Franjo von Allmen was one of the big up-and-comers of the last World Cup season: ahead of the new ski winter, the speed specialist answered some unusual questions from our blue Sport editorial team.

05.12.2024, 10:00

Franjo von Allmen was one of the big Swiss up-and-comers of the past ski season. In his very first World Cup Super-G, he skied to a sensational 9th place. Just over a month later, he even made it onto the podium in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The 23-year-old also impressed in the downhill with 14th place in Wengen and 5th place in Kvitfjell.

Before the start of the new season, blue Sport caught up with him. Von Allmen reveals why he always wears the same ski underwear, who his favorite teammate is and why he owns too many cars.

His skiing career was on the line. How von Allmen had to raise money after his father's death

His skiing career was on the lineHow von Allmen had to raise money after his father's death

More portraits:

More skiing

Alpine skiing. Hächler wins giant slalom in Zinal

Alpine skiingHächler wins giant slalom in Zinal

Shiffrin gives an update.

Shiffrin gives an update"Hard to say when I'll be able to ski again"

Ski expert analyzes US stars. Abplanalp on Shiffrin's out:

Ski expert analyzes US starsAbplanalp on Shiffrin's out: "I'd rather be injured in December"

At the age of 40 and with an artificial knee. Lindsey Vonn makes her ski comeback this weekend

At the age of 40 and with an artificial kneeLindsey Vonn makes her ski comeback this weekend

3 Swiss ski stars on the verge of a comeback. How long the many injured will be out of the World Cup

3 Swiss ski stars on the verge of a comebackHow long the many injured will be out of the World Cup